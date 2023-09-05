Hunter Biden Told Bank Advisors He Had $100,000 Coming From Joe Biden’s Account Amid Financial Troubles, Emails Show

Hunter Biden appears to have received $100,000 from President Joe Biden in 2018 when he was experiencing financial difficulties, according to archived emails between the first son and Wells Fargo advisors.

Hunter Biden emailed two Wells Fargo advisors Nov. 1, 2018, alerting them to an incoming transfer of $100,000 from “JRB JR,” a moniker referring to his father, Joseph R. Biden Jr., who was out of political office at the time.

READ THE EMAILS:

“1) a wire will be coming from JRB JRs act shortly for 100K to account [redacted],” Hunter Biden said, according to emails on his laptop archive. “2) please use those funds to complete the transfer to Kathleen.” (RELATED: Large Majority Of Americans Believe Hunter Biden Profited Off Joe Biden’s Political Office: POLL)

“Thanks,” one of Biden’s bank advisors replied.

“Thank you, good sir. Tally ho,” Biden said.

The “JRB” moniker was used to refer to Joe Biden on numerous occasions, including in an exchange about Joe’s private schedule and by Hunter regarding his father’s policy agenda for Ukraine, emails from the laptop archive show.

Hunter was paying ex-wife Kathleen Buhle monthly alimony and racked up more than $65,000 of credit card debt due to all of his personal expenses, according to emails on Biden’s laptop. The emails with account numbers are partially redacted to protect Hunter Biden’s bank account information.

Wells Fargo sent Biden an alert Nov. 1, 2018, informing Biden he had an outstanding balance of more than $65,000 on his credit card. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Prayed For God’s Help Right After Special Counsel Was Named In His Case)

The bank account Hunter Biden sent to his Wells Fargo advisors belongs to Owasco PC, according to an email sent in December 2018 by one of Biden’s Wells Fargo advisors listing all of his Wells Fargo accounts and the last four digits of their account numbers.

The last four digits of Owasco PC’s bank account number match the account information sent by Hunter Biden in November 2018, when he described the $100,000 wire from Joe Biden. The Owasco PC account had more than $89,000 available less than a month before Hunter appeared to receive financial support from his father, emails show.

READ THE EMAILS:

Owasco PC was a shell company Hunter Biden used to take payments from Ukrainian energy firm Burisma, Romanian oligarch Gabriel Popoviciu and Chinese energy firm CEFC, according to bank records released by the House Oversight Committee, IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler, emails on Hunter Biden’s laptop and his proposed guilty plea with Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecutors.

From November 2015 to May 2017, Popoviciu paid $3 million to the shell company of Hunter Biden’s former business associate Rob Walker, according to House Oversight. Biden family accounts, including Owasco PC, received more than $1 million from Walker after the payments from Popoviciu’s LLC.

In spring 2016, Burisma began sending Biden his monthly payment of more than $80,000 to his Owasco PC account because of legal troubles fellow Burisma board member Devon Archer was facing, emails on Biden’s laptop show.

Burisma had been sending his payments to Rosemont Seneca Bohai, a holding company owned by Biden and Archer when the pair joined the firm’s board in spring 2014, the House Oversight Committee found. Burisma’s payments to Rosemont Seneca Bohai were transferred in small increments to Owasco PC and Hunter Biden directly.

Hunter Biden received a $100,000 payment from CEFC through Owasco PC in August 2017, House Oversight found. IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler confirmed the payment in July when he testified publicly before the House Ways and Means, Judiciary and Oversight Committees. Ziegler also confirmed the $3 million wired from Romania to Biden and his business associates.

The president’s son formed a separate business entity, Hudson West III, with a CEFC associate and made nearly $1 million from the venture and took an additional $664,000 from CEFC in 2017, according to his proposed guilty plea. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Used Secretive PR Firms To Put Spin On Wikipedia Pages, Emails Show)

“On his 2017 form 1120 for Owasco, PC, Biden reported gross receipts $2,698,041 and a self-assessed tax due and owing of $13, 630,” Hunter’s proposed guilty plea reads. “On his 2018 form 1120 for Owasco, PC, Biden reported gross receipts of $2,659,014 and a self-assessed tax due and owing of $4,247.”

Hunter Biden’s plea deal for two tax misdemeanors and his diversion agreement for a felony gun charge collapsed in July upon scrutiny from Delaware U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika. Hunter’s attorney did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment by the time of publication.

Wells Fargo managed Hunter Biden’s business accounts and many of his personal banking needs, such as payments to his children and wire transfers to his brother and business partner James Biden, emails show. He also paid his children’s private school tuition and received his salary from law firm Boies Schiller Flexner LLP in a Wells Fargo account, according to the email archive. The bank declined to comment to the Caller.

BREAKING: House Oversight released a new memo showing the Bidens took millions from Russian, Ukrainian and Kazakh oligarchs. The committee has found more than $20 million in payments from foreign partners to the Biden family and its associates @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/HrJAXD3ysp — James Lynch (@jameslynch32) August 9, 2023

The House Oversight Committee has released bank records showing the Biden family and its associates received more than $20 million in payments from Ukrainian, Russian, Chinese, Romanian and Kazakh business associates. The committee wrote a letter to Wells Fargo in May requesting all financial records related to Hunter Biden, his business associates and their corporate entities.

Archer testified to House Oversight in July about how the Biden family “brand,” which he associated with Joe Biden, allegedly protected Burisma. Archer testified that Joe Biden spoke with Hunter Biden’s business associates over 20 times, including a spring 2014 dinner with Russian oligarch Elena Baturina and a spring 2015 dinner with Burisma executive Vadim Pozharskyi. Archer told Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson after his testimony that it was “categorically false” to claim Joe Biden did not know about his son’s business dealings.

Joe Biden recently vacationed with Hunter Biden and other family members in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, at billionaire Democratic donor Tom Steyer’s mansion. The White House has said Joe Biden was “not in business” with his son, and the president said Archer’s testimony was “not true” during a confrontation with Fox News reporter Peter Doocy.

The White House did not respond to the Caller’s request for comment by the time of publication.