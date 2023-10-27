Oregon Or Utah? Duke Or Louisville? Georgia Or Florida? Andrew Powell Makes His NCAA Football Week 9 Picks

Week 9 already — man, the college football season has flown by.
And though that’s quite depressing as hell, my picks record here in the 2023 campaign has been absolutely glorious.
With this week in particular … yeah, I might have suffered my first losing predictions tally in the NFL, yeah, my Miami Dolphins might have gotten rigged out of a win by the Philadelphia Refereeagles (though my fantasy team won and is now 5-1, booyah!), but when it comes to college football, it was straight victory with a 14-3 performance that bumped me up to 110-24 (82%) on the year.
- Week 2: 21-2 (21-2)
- Week 3: 22-2 (43-4)
- Week 4: 17-2 (60-6)
- Week 5: 15-3 (75-9)
- Week 6: 9-6 (84-15)
- Week 7: 12-6 (96-21)
- Week 8: 14-3 (110-24)
Though it’s not the sexiest slate here in Week 9, we still have a few intriguing contests on the table, headlined by the Game of the Week between No. 8 Oregon (6-1) and No. 13 Utah (6-1) in a battle of Pac-12 positioning.
Then, riding out the Top 3 this week is another Top 25 battle between No. 20 Duke (5-2) and No. 18 Louisville (6-1) and a historical SEC rivalry between No. 1 Georgia (7-0) and Florida (5-2) — with the game being in Gainesville. (RELATED: Jaguars Or Steelers? Browns Or Seahawks? Bengals Or 49ers? Andrew Powell Makes His NFL Week 8 Picks)
Upset alert in Northern Florida?
ANDREW POWELL’S COLLEGE FOOTBALL TOP 25 WEEK 9 PICKS
Saturday — Oct. 28
- No. 1 Georgia at Florida: Georgia
- No. 3 Ohio State at Wisconsin: Ohio State
- No. 4 Florida State at Wake Forest: Florida State
- No. 5 Washington at Stanford: Washington
- No. 6 Oklahoma at Kansas: Kansas
- BYU at No. 7 Texas: Texas
- No. 8 Oregon at No. 13 Utah: Oregon
- Indiana at No. 10 Penn State: Penn State
- No. 11 Oregon State at Arizona: Arizona
- Vanderbilt at No. 12 Ole Miss: Ole Miss
- Pittsburgh at No. 14 Notre Dame: Notre Dame
- No. 17 North Carolina at Georgia Tech: North Carolina
- No. 20 Duke at No. 18 Louisville: Louisville
- No. 19 Air Force at Colorado State: Air Force
- No. 21 Tennessee at Kentucky: Kentucky
- No. 22 Tulane at Rice: Tulane
- Colorado at No. 23 UCLA: UCLA
- No. 24 USC at Cal: USC
- Old Dominion at No. 25 James Madison: James Madison
SEASON RECORD: 110-24 (82%)