Oregon Or Utah? Duke Or Louisville? Georgia Or Florida? Andrew Powell Makes His NCAA Football Week 9 Picks

Week 9 already — man, the college football season has flown by.

And though that’s quite depressing as hell, my picks record here in the 2023 campaign has been absolutely glorious.

With this week in particular … yeah, I might have suffered my first losing predictions tally in the NFL, yeah, my Miami Dolphins might have gotten rigged out of a win by the Philadelphia Refereeagles (though my fantasy team won and is now 5-1, booyah!), but when it comes to college football, it was straight victory with a 14-3 performance that bumped me up to 110-24 (82%) on the year.

Though it’s not the sexiest slate here in Week 9, we still have a few intriguing contests on the table, headlined by the Game of the Week between No. 8 Oregon (6-1) and No. 13 Utah (6-1) in a battle of Pac-12 positioning.

Then, riding out the Top 3 this week is another Top 25 battle between No. 20 Duke (5-2) and No. 18 Louisville (6-1) and a historical SEC rivalry between No. 1 Georgia (7-0) and Florida (5-2) — with the game being in Gainesville. (RELATED: Jaguars Or Steelers? Browns Or Seahawks? Bengals Or 49ers? Andrew Powell Makes His NFL Week 8 Picks)

Upset alert in Northern Florida?

ANDREW POWELL’S COLLEGE FOOTBALL TOP 25 WEEK 9 PICKS

Saturday — Oct. 28

No. 1 Georgia at Florida: Georgia

Georgia No. 3 Ohio State at Wisconsin: Ohio State

Ohio State No. 4 Florida State at Wake Forest: Florida State

Florida State No. 5 Washington at Stanford: Washington

Washington No. 6 Oklahoma at Kansas: Kansas

Kansas BYU at No. 7 Texas: Texas

Texas No. 8 Oregon at No. 13 Utah: Oregon

Oregon Indiana at No. 10 Penn State: Penn State

Penn State No. 11 Oregon State at Arizona: Arizona

Arizona Vanderbilt at No. 12 Ole Miss: Ole Miss

Ole Miss Pittsburgh at No. 14 Notre Dame: Notre Dame

Notre Dame No. 17 North Carolina at Georgia Tech: North Carolina

North Carolina No. 20 Duke at No. 18 Louisville: Louisville

Louisville No. 19 Air Force at Colorado State: Air Force

Air Force No. 21 Tennessee at Kentucky: Kentucky

Kentucky No. 22 Tulane at Rice: Tulane

Tulane Colorado at No. 23 UCLA: UCLA

UCLA No. 24 USC at Cal: USC

USC Old Dominion at No. 25 James Madison: James Madison

SEASON RECORD: 110-24 (82%)