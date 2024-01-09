Epstein Accuser Virginia Giuffre ‘Never Saw’ Trump ‘Participate’ In Anything Involving Jeffrey Epstein, Docs Show

Prominent Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre said former President Donald Trump did not partake in deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s sex crimes, newly unsealed documents show.

Giuffre sat for a deposition in January 2016 as part of litigation between Guiffre’s attorneys and former Epstein defense attorney Alan Dershowitz that was settled in April 2016, the New York Times reported. Giuffre cleared the air on whether Trump witnesses sexual abuse of minors, according to a newly released transcript. (RELATED: Judge Loretta Preska Orders Epstein Island Images To Be Redacted After Court Accidentally Releases Them)

GIUFFRE DEPOSITION:

“I don’t think Donald Trump participated in anything. That would have to be another assumption. I never saw or witnessed Donald Trump participate in those acts, but was he in the house of Jeffrey Epstein. I’ve heard he has been, but I haven’t seen him myself so I don’t know,” Giuffre testified.

Trump’s name appears on Epstein’s flight logs and his last trip with Epstein appears to have taken place in 1997, the New York Post reported.

Johanna Sjoberg, an Epstein victim deposed during the litigation, recalled going to one of Trump’s casinos and said she never massaged Trump, a transcript of her deposition released Wednesday shows.

“Did you ever massage Donald Trump?”

“No,” she replied.

The court documents from Giuffre’s lawsuit against Maxwell began to be released Wednesday after federal judge Loretta Preska ordered in December for them to be unsealed. Maxwell is currently in prison for sex crimes she committed alongside Epstein. (RELATED: Ghislaine Maxwell Dodged Deposition In Epstein Case To Attend Chelsea Clinton’s Wedding, Epstein Docs Show)

More documents are expected to be released on a rolling basis by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Former President Bill Clinton, disgraced Prince Andrew, deceased model scout Jean-Luc Brunel, deceased pop singer Michael Jackson, deceased physicist Stephen Hawking and business mogul Tom Pritzker are among the marquee names in the court documents.

Epstein died in August 2019 as he awaited trial for sex trafficking charges.