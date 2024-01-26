‘Queer Eye’ Drama Confirmed As Bobby Berk Dishes On His Feud With Tan France: REPORT

Bobby Berk, the star of Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” opened up about his departure from the show and his relationship with co-star Tan France in an interview with Vanity Fair published Thursday.

The iconic “Fab Five” of “Queer Eye” is set to undergo a significant change, as interior design guru Berk steps away from the show, the outlet reported. Following the premiere of his final season, Berk opened up in a Vanity Fair interview on different matters involving the show.

Addressing the speculations of a feud with France, Berk reportedly acknowledged a personal disagreement but stressed its irrelevance to his exit from the show. This acknowledgement came amidst fans noticing Berk’s social media behavior towards France, including unfollowing him on Instagram, an act he discussed with Vanity Fair.

“Tan and I had a moment,” Berk told Vanity Fair. “There was a situation, and that’s between Tan and I, and it has nothing to do with the show. It was something personal that had been brewing — and nothing romantic, just to clarify that.”

"Should I have unfollowed Tan? No," he reportedly added in the interview. "Maybe I should have just muted him. But that day, I was angry, and that's the end of it. We became like siblings — and siblings are always going to fight."

Berk’s exit, as he clarified to Vanity Fair, was primarily due to contractual reasons. He, along with his co-stars Karamo Brown, France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness had reportedly agreed to a contract that expired in Sept. 2022.

“There were definitely emotions. But each one of us had our reasons why we did what we did,” Berk explained to Vanity Fair. “I can’t be mad — for a second I was.”

“All the plans that I had made when I thought we weren’t coming back, I just wasn’t willing to change those. I would have had to pump the brakes on multiple other projects that are already in process. We had mentally just prepared ourselves to move on — that’s why I left,” he told the outlet.