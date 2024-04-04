Easter Sunday Heist Steals Millions From LA Garda World Facility, Authorities Say

The Los Angeles Police Department and the FBI are investigating a massive case of theft that occurred on Easter Sunday, ABC 7 reported Thursday.

The burglars could have stolen as much as $30 million from the GardaWorld money storage facility in Los Angeles, MarketWatch reported. The amount of cash stolen could make this one of the largest cash heists in the city’s storied history, the outlet reported. (RELATED: NFL Team’s Nightmare Week Continues After $100K Worth Of Equipment Was Stolen From Stadium)

“It’s just mind blowing that you would never suspect it,” an unnamed employee at the facility told ABC 7. “30 million in the Valley, gone. How? Why? I’m still trying to process it. Was it an inside job? Was it just one person? Was it a group? You know, there’s a lot of questions.”

Tens of millions of dollars stolen from a secure money storage facility in Sylmar. No alarms were set off. Left behind? A hole in the side of the GardaWorld building. Here’s what we know about one the biggest cash heists in LA history:https://t.co/NDod554id9 — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) April 4, 2024

The entire massive act of theft occurred without setting off a single alarm and the company did not discover what transpired until Monday, according to officials familiar with the ongoing investigation, according to ABC 7. The thieves appeared to have entered the building through the roof, the outlet reported.

No arrests have been made or suspects have been named, CBS News reported. This heist comes almost two years after $100 million worth in jewels were stolen from a semi-truck in California, according to the outlet. The investigation into that act of theft is still ongoing and no arrests have yet been made, the outlet reported.