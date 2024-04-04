Teen Shot In Head At DC Metro, Police Say

Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly shot a man in the head on the DC Metro at the Brookland Metro Station on Thursday afternoon, Fox 5 DC reported.

The victim is reportedly a teenage male who is “unconscious and not breathing,” Fox 5 reported. The shooting took place on the platform, officers told the outlet.

Officers responded to the incident just before 4 p.m., according to the outlet.

“Prior to 4 p.m. today, a group of teenagers were involved in an altercation on the platform.,” Metro Transit Police Department Deputy Chief Maurice McKinney told reporters Thursday evening.

A male, unaffiliated with the scuffle, allegedly shot one of the teenagers, McKinney claimed. The teen, who officers say they have yet to identify, was pronounced dead on the scene, McKinney told reporters

The station was “loaded with school kids,” according to crime reporter Alan Henney. The alleged shooter was a fare evader, Henney also reported.

CRITICAL METRO SHOOTING— Brookland Metro. Male shot in head. Sounds as if it happened on the platform. Station was loaded with school kids. Station on bypass now. Shooter was a fare evader. #DCCrime #BrooklandDC #wmata pic.twitter.com/hRyZEOU5jh — Alan Henney (@alanhenney) April 4, 2024

Officers issued a lookout for the alleged shooter. The suspect is a “black male, light skin, black jacket, black hoody, gray square backpack, light blue jeans, and black and white shoes,” the DC Police said in a Thursday tweet. (RELATED: 3 DC Police Officers Shot By Suspect Barricaded Inside House)

Alert: Shooting investigation in the 800 block of Monroe Street, NE. Lookout is for a black male, light skin, black jacket, black hoody, gray square backpack, light blue jeans, and black and white shoes.

DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911 W/ EVENT # I20240164325 pic.twitter.com/rxAUPwTRtx — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 4, 2024

This is a developing story, please check back later for further details.