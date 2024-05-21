Entertainment

Famous Singer Camila Cabello Reveals Age She Lost Her Virginity

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Famous singer Camila Cabello revealed that she lost her virginity at the age of 20 in the most romantic way.

She spoke freely during the latest episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert,” podcast about her first-time having sexual intercourse. Cabello identified her first “real” boyfriend, Matthew Hussey, as being the man who took her virginity. Shepard asked her if she had any sexual experience prior to that encounter with Hussey, to which she replied, “No. That was my first time having sex. First lovemaking was at 20, 21. … It was literally lovemaking. It was beautiful.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 24: (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS, SPECIAL RATES APPLY) Matthew Hussey (L) and Camila Cabello attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre /VF19/WireImage)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Camila Cabello attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Cabello went on to say that Hussey’s experience as a relationship coach “honestly made him a great partner.” She looked back and reflected on that period of her life as being a positive experience after having been single for so long and feeling “lonely.”

“He was a really great person. It was like the perfect first relationship,” Cabell said.

“Really expanded my world because he wasn’t in my industry, too. It was like, ‘Oh my God. Have you ever seen Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown? And have you ever seen Studio Ghibli films?’ He just really expanded my references.”

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 01: Camila Cabello and Matthew Hussey are seen on February 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Camila Cabello attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The famous singer admitted she took the first step by introducing herself to Hussey while on the Today show set in 2018.

“I was outside where they have the TV with the scripts,” she said. “I had actually listened to his podcast before. I listened to his podcast before as a fan because he had, like, a dating podcast.”

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - MARCH 29: Camila Cabello poses backstage during a Concert for Ukraine at Resorts World Arena on March 29, 2022 in Birmingham, England. All proceeds from Concert for Ukraine are being donated to Disasters Emergency Committee's Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Disasters Emergency Committee/Getty Images for Livewire Pictures Ltd)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: Camila Cabello attends L'Oreal Paris' 'Women of Worth' celebration at The Ebell Club of Los Angeles on December 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

She recalled telling Hussey she was a huge fan and said they wound up going for dinner that very same night. (RELATED: ‘Take My Virginity’: Sexxy Red Says Adin Ross Paid For Special Sex Favor)

“That was my first relationship. It was late for my first time,” Cabello told Shepard.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God. I’ve never had a boyfriend.”

Cabello went on to date singer Shawn Mendes after breaking up with Hussey. She is currently single.