Famous Singer Camila Cabello Reveals Age She Lost Her Virginity

Famous singer Camila Cabello revealed that she lost her virginity at the age of 20 in the most romantic way.

She spoke freely during the latest episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert,” podcast about her first-time having sexual intercourse. Cabello identified her first “real” boyfriend, Matthew Hussey, as being the man who took her virginity. Shepard asked her if she had any sexual experience prior to that encounter with Hussey, to which she replied, “No. That was my first time having sex. First lovemaking was at 20, 21. … It was literally lovemaking. It was beautiful.”

Cabello went on to say that Hussey’s experience as a relationship coach “honestly made him a great partner.” She looked back and reflected on that period of her life as being a positive experience after having been single for so long and feeling “lonely.”

“He was a really great person. It was like the perfect first relationship,” Cabell said.

“Really expanded my world because he wasn’t in my industry, too. It was like, ‘Oh my God. Have you ever seen Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown? And have you ever seen Studio Ghibli films?’ He just really expanded my references.”

The famous singer admitted she took the first step by introducing herself to Hussey while on the Today show set in 2018.

“I was outside where they have the TV with the scripts,” she said. “I had actually listened to his podcast before. I listened to his podcast before as a fan because he had, like, a dating podcast.”

She recalled telling Hussey she was a huge fan and said they wound up going for dinner that very same night.

“That was my first relationship. It was late for my first time,” Cabello told Shepard.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God. I’ve never had a boyfriend.”

Cabello went on to date singer Shawn Mendes after breaking up with Hussey. She is currently single.