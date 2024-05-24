‘Always Discriminating Against Something’: George Lucas Defends Criticism That ‘Star Wars’ Actors Are All ‘White Men’

Legendary filmmaker, George Lucas, reportedly defended “Star Wars” against criticism he faced over the years for the perceived lack of diversity in his casting.

Lucas spoke on the matter during an appearance at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, May 24, according to People. He reportedly engaged in a conversation about filmmaking and addressed critics that have chimed in over the course of his career, accusing him of predominately casting white men.

“They would say, ‘It’s all white men.’ I’d say, it’s not. Most of the people are aliens!” Lucas said, the outlet reported. “And the idea is you’re supposed to accept people for what they are, whether they’re big and furry or whether they’re green and whatever — the idea is all people are equal.”

Lucas either directed or produced all six of the original movies of the “Star Wars” franchise. He argued that the only characters that faced discrimination in the Star Wars universe were robots and droids, according to People.

“And that was a way of saying, people are always discriminating against something, and sooner or later, that’s what’s going to happen,” Lucas reportedly said. “I mean, we’re already starting with AI, saying, ‘Well, we can’t trust those robots.'”

Lucas insisted that he never hesitated in recruiting actors from all walks of life for his “Star Wars” projects, according to People. He reportedly noted how he cast Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian, who first appeared in The Empire Strikes Back, as well as Samuel L. Jackson as Jedi Master Mace Windu in the prequel trilogy.

The famous filmmaker also emphasized that both trilogies featured capable female leads, including Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia and Natalie Portman as Padme Amidala, the outlet reported.

“Who do you think the heroes are in these stories? What do you think Princess Leia was? She’s the head of the rebellion,” Lucas said, according to People. (RELATED: Legendary Piece Of ‘Star Wars’ Memorabilia Sold For Almost $850,000)

Lucas will be recognized by being presented an honorary Palme d’Or at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival’s closing ceremony on Saturday, May 25. “The Festival de Cannes has always held a special place in my heart. I was surprised and elated when my first film, THX-1138, was selected to be shown on the Croisette in 1971,” he said, a Festival de Cannes press release reads.

“I am truly honored by this special recognition which means a great deal to me,” the filmmaker continued.