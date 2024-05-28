‘He’s My As*hole’: Dennis Quaid Throws His Support Behind Donald Trump

Famous actor Dennis Quaid threw his support behind Donald Trump in the most interesting way on Tuesday.

Quaid appeared on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” and gave the most raw, candid reasons for wanting to vote Trump back into office. Morgan launched the political conversation and Quaid didn’t hesitate to jump right in. “I think I’m gonna vote for him,” Quaid said when asked what his voting intentions were. Morgan immediately followed up by asking, “Are you ready for the blowback?”

“Yes, I am,” Quaid eagerly chimed in. The famous actor wasted no time explaining his position. “He may be an asshole, but he’s my asshole!”

Actor Dennis Quaid says he’s voting for Trump in 2024. “People might call him an asshole, but he’s my asshole.” Quaid tells @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/lB8myWUVd3 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 28, 2024

Quaid was ready for the haters to chime in, but he silenced them with one swift line, simultaneously stating his decision and disarming critics.

The famous actor went on to explain how he came to this decision, and what his criteria was for throwing his support behind Trump.

He addressed those who may not share his political views.

“Well you, know I think this election I think they’re gonna take a side or whatever but it’s ah — it just seems it just makes sense,” Quaid told Morgan.

He went on to admit this wasn’t the vote he thought he’d be casting in the 2024 Presidential election.

“I was ready to not to vote for Trump until what I saw is more than politics — I saw a weaponization of our justice system and ah a challenge to our constitution,” Quaid said.

Quaid continued, “Trump is the most investigative person probably in the history of the world and they haven’t been able to really get him.”(RELATED: Steven Spielberg Lends Hand To President Biden’s Campaign: REPORT)

Quaid joins a long list of celebrity Trump supporters, including Roseanne Barr, Jon Voight and Kid Rock.