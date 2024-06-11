Jon Rahm Withdraws From US Open After Suffering Foot Infection

The U.S. Open just lost a big name.

Professional golfer Jon Rahm, a two-time major winner, announced Tuesday afternoon that he is withdrawing from the upcoming U.S. Open after suffering a brutal injury to his left foot — an infection.

“After consulting with numerous doctors and my team, I have decided it is best for my long term health, to withdraw from this weeks US Open Championship,” tweeted Rahm, the winner of the 2022 U.S. Open. (RELATED: Rory McIlroy, Wife Call Off Divorce After They ‘Resolved Our Differences’)

“To say I’m disappointed is a massive understatement!” he added. “I wish all my peers the best of luck and want to thank all of the USGA staff, volunteers and community of Pinehurst for hosting and putting on what I’m sure will be an amazing championship! Hopefully I’ll be back in action sooner than later!”

Currently in his first campaign with LIV Golf, Rahm withdrew from their most recent tournament in Houston because of his injury, describing it Tuesday as a “lesion in between his pinky toe and fourth toe that had become infected,” per ESPN.

Yikes … a foot infection?

Let’s just hope we see him in Nashville (where LIV’s next event is).