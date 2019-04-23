Russell Wilson Gives His Offensive Linemen Amazon Stock
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson recently had an awesome gift for his linemen.
The superstar gunslinger gifted the men responsible for protecting him $12,000 in Amazon stock each, according to TMZ late Monday. (RELATED: Russell Wilson Agrees To $140 Million Extension With The Seahawks, Gets $65 Million Signing Bonus)
The move from Wilson cost him more than $150,000. He should be able to afford it because he did just ink a massive contract extension worth up to $140 million with the Seahawks.
View this post on Instagram
This is one hell of a cool thing for Wilson to do. Everybody knows a great quarterback takes care of his offensive line.
Darren Rovell posted a list of a bunch of different gifts quarterbacks have given lineman. There’s a lot of cool stuff on there like guns and such. Outside of Tom Brady gifting cars, Wilson’s Amazon stock may be the best QB-lineman gift yet.
Russell Wilson has gifted his offensive linemen $12,000 in Amazon stock (would be equivalent to about seven shares each). How does that rank? Here’s a list of some of the gifts QB’s gave to their pocket protectors. pic.twitter.com/g9qHLSUxuM
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 23, 2019
I always knew the former Wisconsin star was one of the good guys. I never had any doubt about it, and the fact he looks out for those who look out for him is just further proof of that fact.
If you’re not a fan of him as a person, then the problem is likely with you. I don’t know how anybody could cheer against him.
View this post on Instagram
Kings stay kings, and Wilson just made sure his lineman will cover his back at all times next season. Major props to him.