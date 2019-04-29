Report: Lori Loughlin Is ‘Stressed And Worried’ About Future Following College Admission Scam

Lori Loughlin’s reportedly “stressed and worried” about her future and is still having a difficult time with how much her life has changed following “Operation Varsity Blues.”

“Since Lori [Loughlin] isn’t working, this is the focus for her,” a source close to the 54-year-old actress shared with People magazine Monday. “It’s obviously not the healthiest focus.” (RELATED: Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Bragged About Going To School To Party)

“She still seems stressed and worried about the future,” the source added. “It’s kind of like this surreal situation.” (RELATED: Lori Loughlin Released After Paying $1 Million Bond)

The insider continued, “Lori is used to being very busy with work and her family, so it’s difficult mentally for her that this is the focus. They have mostly been staying home and spending time as a family.” (RELATED: Report: Felicity Huffman Deletes Post About Being A ‘Good Enough’ Mom Following College Admission Scam Arrest)

“Both Olivia [Jade] and Bella [Isabella Giannulli] have been around,” the source explained. “Olivia still wants to rebuild her business. She is positive that she will be able to. She isn’t one to give up.” (RELATED: REPORT: 7 FBI Agents Arrested Felicity Huffman At Gunpoint)

“Their attitude is more like, ‘We are going get through this as a family,” the source added.”After they were first hit with charges, it was a chaotic situation for everyone. Things have definitely calmed down.”

It all comes after Hallmark announced it had cut ties with the former “When Calls The Heart” star shortly after reports surfaced that she and her husband Mossimo Giannulli had been arrested in connection with the national college admission scam. The two were accused of allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into the University of Southern California (USC) by pretending they were competitive rowing recruits.

As previously reported, Loughlin and her husband have since pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. They are due back in court June 3.