USC Reveals Investigative Process For Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Following College Admission Scam

University of Southern California (USC) officials revealed the investigative process currently underway for Lori Loughlin’s daughters and others following the college admission scam called “Operation Varsity Blues.”

“Students [like Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli] received written notification from the Office of Student Judicial Affairs and Community Standards (SJACS) of the complaint that their admissions status was under review and were given five business days to respond to schedule an interview with an SJACS review officer,” a release from the USC Public Relations office to the The Daily Caller read Friday. (RELATED: Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Bragged About Going To School To Party)

Students who choose to schedule an interview will have the opportunity to “provide information or evidence that they wish to have considered as part of the review.” But if they decide not to, then “their matters proceed to the next SJACS’ step, in which investigators complete their review based on the available evidence.” (RELATED: Lori Loughlin Released After Paying $1 Million Bond)

“When an investigation is completed, a finding is made about what occurred regarding that student’s admission,” the release added. “The finding is provided to the Division of Student Affairs, which determines what sanction, if any, is appropriate.” (RELATED: Report: Felicity Huffman Deletes Post About Being A ‘Good Enough’ Mom Following College Admission Scam Arrest)

Those actions involve several options for the student’s which include, “no status change, allowing a student to voluntarily withdraw, expulsion, or revocation.” (RELATED: REPORT: 7 FBI Agents Arrested Felicity Huffman At Gunpoint)

If one of the students feels the decision is not fair, they have the right to “appeal” that decision “within 10 business days of receipt of the decision.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OLIVIA JADE (@oliviajade) on Feb 28, 2019 at 8:07pm PST

It all comes following reports earlier this month that the “Full House” actress‘ daughters were still enrolled at USC, despite reports stating they had decided not to return to the school. This is because as the investigation process is underway, any of the students involved in the national college admission scam have not been allowed to withdraw from USC during the review process.

As previously reported, Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli,were arrested and accused of allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into USC by pretending they were competitive rowing recruits. “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman was also named in the operation, along with dozens of other parents who allegedly paid up to $6.5 million to get their kids into elite universities.