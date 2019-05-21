Report: Reality Has ‘Sunk In’ For Lori Loughlin, Now Focusing On ‘Next Legal Steps’

Reality for Lori Loughlin’s situation has reportedly “sunk in” and now both she and husband Mossimo Giannulli are focusing on “what to do next.”

“They’re [Loughlin and Giannulli] both very type A,” a source close to the 54-year-old actress shared with People magazine on Tuesday. “And they’re figuring out what to do next.”(RELATED: Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Bragged About Going To School To Party)

“They are both mounting a vigorous defense against the charges,” the source added. “It has totally sunk in with Lori. She’s an intelligent woman, and she is very logical.” (RELATED: Lori Loughlin Released After Paying $1 Million Bond)

The source continued, “Now that the shock has totally worn off and this has become her new normal, her feeling is, ‘Okay, what do I do next?’ And she knows that her next step is to really focus on her next legal steps.” (RELATED: Report: Felicity Huffman Deletes Post About Being A ‘Good Enough’ Mom Following College Admission Scam Arrest)

“Lori in particular has become extremely well-versed in the case,” the source explained. “She’s an active participant in her own defense.”

It all comes after the “Full House” actress and her fashion designer husband were arrested and accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Giannulli, into the University of Southern California (USC) by pretending they were competitive rowing recruits as part of “Operation Varsity Blues.” (RELATED: REPORT: 7 FBI Agents Arrested Felicity Huffman At Gunpoint)

The two have since pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. If convicted they could face up to 20 years behind bars for their alleged involvement in the national college admission scam.

Hallmark previously announced it had cut ties with the former “When Calls The Heart” star shortly after reports surfaced about their alleged involvement in the college scheme. The pair are reportedly due back in court June 3.