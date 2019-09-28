Chargers Coach Anthony Lynn Says ‘There’s A Chance’ Melvin Gordon Plays Sunday

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn believes Melvin Gordon could get some reps this weekend.

It was initially reported that the electric running back wouldn’t play after ending his holdout until next week. Now it seems like that might no longer be the case. (RELATED: Melvin Gordon Ends Holdout With The Chargers)

View this post on Instagram And just like that we right back !!! A post shared by Melvin Gordon III (@melvin) on Sep 27, 2019 at 8:10pm PDT

“I’ve said all along there’s a chance. He’s looked fine. He’s in good shape, but he hasn’t been practicing football, so obviously he’s not ready to go back in there and carry the load right now but you never know, he may have to,” head coach Anthony Lynn told the media on Friday about Gordon potentially playing Sunday against the Dolphins, according to NFL.com.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melvin Gordon III (@melvin) on Aug 14, 2019 at 8:58pm PDT

Well, it looks like Gordon might be back right away. The Chargers need to win as quickly as possible. If the former Wisconsin star is in shape, then there’s no reason not to play him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He’s one of the top two or three running backs in the league. If he’s ready to go, then suit him up and start handing him the ball.

The man was born to run and he terrorizes NFL defenses. You don’t keep a guy like that on the bench if he’s ready to roll.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melvin Gordon III (@melvin) on Jul 13, 2019 at 10:02am PDT

We’ll have to see how many reps he gets, but it sounds like he’ll certainly be in the mix. If you’re a Chargers fan, that’s exactly what you want to hear.

Go, Melvin, go!