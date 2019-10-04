Taylor Swift Left Shocked After Jimmy Fallon Shares Embarrassing Footage Of Her Post Surgery

Pop singer Taylor Swift reacted to some slightly embarrassing footage of herself with a banana.

TV personality Jimmy Fallon surfaced the video of Swift after she had Lasik surgery during Thursday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Swift, 29, was shocked that Fallon had possession of the video of her freaking out over a banana.

In the video, Swift is attempting to eat a banana, but accidentally grabs the wrong banana. This causes her to start crying while her mom tries to calm her down. The video then cuts to Swift laying in bed attempting to eat the banana, but kind of falling asleep.

“I’m not asleep,” Swift responded to her mom warning her to stay awake. “My mind is alive.”

After the video, Fallon quickly tried to ease the tension.

“Don’t be mad at me!” Fallon said. “We watched it in the office, like, 20 times today. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I cannot believe this is real.'”

“I can’t even be mad. I’m just impressed that you infiltrated my family,” Swift responded. “I don’t even know how you did that! Nobody has my mom’s number.”

Taylor Swift with Jimmy Fallon Tonight! pic.twitter.com/4h1F2UxCCQ — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) October 4, 2019



Now, this I believe. This video is pretty embarrassing for Swift, and yet her mom gave it to Fallon to share with the whole world. It’s hilarious.

Her mom is a straight up savage.