Jimmy Carter Is Recovering After Undergoing Brain Procedure

Former President Jimmy Carter is recovering after undergoing surgery Tuesday morning to relieve pressure on his brain, The Carter Center said in a statement.

Carter, 95, was admitted to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta Monday after multiple falls in 2019 caused bleeding in his brain, a previous statement from the center said.

“There are no complications from the surgery,” the center said Tuesday. “President Carter will remain in the hospital for as long as advisable for observation.”

Statement on President Carter’s Health pic.twitter.com/Yn8iIYVWZc — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) November 12, 2019

Carter received stitches on his brow after a fall in October and had another fall that same month where he suffered from a minor pelvic fracture. The former president also broke his hip in May while turkey hunting. These recent falls contributed to a subdural hematoma, The Carter Center said Monday. (RELATED: Jimmy And Rosalynn Carter Celebrate Their First Wedding Anniversary With This Title)

He is the longest living U.S. president in history and announced a year after being diagnosed with cancer that had spread to parts of his brain in 2015 that he would no longer need radiation to treat the cancer. Carter said he prayed following the news and is “at ease” with the thought of dying and life after death, ABC News previously reported.

He served as president from 1977 until 1981.

