Scooter Braun, Scott Borchetta Deny Claims Taylor Swift Is Banned From Performing Her Music

Entertainment moguls Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta have denied Taylor Swift’s claim that they banned her from performing her own music.

Big Machine Label Group called Swift’s claims “false information,” according to a report published Friday by Page Six.

Don’t know what else to do pic.twitter.com/1uBrXwviTS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 14, 2019



Swift accused Braun and Borchetta of refusing to allow her to perform her music live on social media Thursday. Big Machine denied the claim.

“As Taylor Swift’s partner for over a decade, we were shocked to see her tumblr statements yesterday based on false information,” the statement obtained by Page Six said. “At no point did we say Taylor could not perform on the AMAs or block her Netflix special. In fact, we do not have the right to keep her from performing live anywhere.” (RELATED: Selena Gomez Backs Taylor Swift In Feud With Scooter Braun Over The Star’s Music)

“Since Taylor’s decision to leave Big Machine last fall, we have continued to honor all of her requests to license her catalog to third parties as she promotes her current record in which we do not financially participate,” the statement continued.

Swift left Big Machine back in November 2018 and signed with Universal Music Group. The new deal allowed the “Shake It Off” singer to own her masters moving forward.

However, Big Machine still owns the rights to all of Swift’s masters from her 2006 self-titled album up until her 2017 “Reputation” album.

Swift publicly called this the “worst case scenario” in a letter shared on her social media in June.