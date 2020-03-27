Tucker Carlson Insists Biden ‘Will Not Be The Democratic Nominee.’ Here’s Who He Predicts Will Assume The Mantle

Fox News host Tucker Carlson predicted that former Vice President Joe Biden “will not be the Democratic nominee” that ends up facing President Donald Trump in November.

After a slow start in the early primaries, Biden won South Carolina overwhelmingly in late February, rolled to victory on Super Tuesday, and has been unstoppable ever since. However, he still doesn’t hasn’t officially sealed the Democratic nomination, although reaching the 1,991 electoral votes required seems like a formality at this point.

Carlson, however, speculated Friday on Charlie LeDuff’s podcast “No BS News Hour” that Democrats would find a way to remove the “in decline” Biden and replace him with a stronger candidate.

Speaking of the coming “reorder of our politics” due to the coronavirus pandemic, Carlson said, “I am utterly convinced, and would bet money, that Joe Biden will not be the Democratic nominee on election day. I just don’t believe that. I really don’t.”

“What did you say?” asked a clearly surprised LeDuff.

“I sincerely and totally believe that Joe Biden will not be the Democratic nominee on election day,” Carlson insisted. “I don’t believe that.”

“How does that math work?” asked another co-host.

“Well, the math doesn’t work, but it’s not about math, it’s about will,” said the Daily Caller co-founder. “So the Democratic Party is intent on taking power, period, period, and they mean it, and they’re willing to do kind of whatever they think works. I mean that’s demonstrable.”

Stating that Biden “is not prepared” and “can’t beat” President Trump or “lead the country,” Carlson noted his mental decline.

“He shouldn’t be working still,” he said. “I’m not being mean. I know him. I’ve always liked him. But that’s true. And so, those are two trains traveling toward each other at high speed. Two competing imperatives. We’ve got to win, but we’ve got a guy who can’t win. Therefore, they’re gonna replace him.” (RELATED: Improbable, But Not Impossible: Could Andrew Cuomo Walk Away From A Brokered Convention With The Democratic Nomination?)

“This is not the guy I’ve known, and you can ask anybody who knows him or has watched him,” Carlson continued. “This is not him. He’s a completely different person, and he’s in decline and I feel bad about it. That’ll be me someday … I hope somebody loves me enough to not let me run for president.”

Then, Carlson speculated on Biden’s likely replacement.

“If I had to bet I would think Andrew Cuomo would be the most likely to replace Biden,” he said before a discussion about the 1968 Democratic convention, when former Vice President Hubert Humphrey won the nomination despite not winning any of the state primary elections.