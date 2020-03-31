EXCLUSIVE: Spain Is One Of The Countries Hit Hardest By Coronavirus — Spanish Reporter Explains What’s Different About US Response

Bricio Segovia, a Spanish language correspondent for Voice of America, joined Daily Caller senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc to talk about Spain’s rapidly increasing number of coronavirus deaths.
Segovia explained that despite the bad developments, Spain is reaching an inflection point, and he explained how similar mitigation strategies taken by the United States could soon lead to an improvement in our own coronavirus fight.
WATCH:
