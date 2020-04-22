Blake Shelton Donates $150K To Help Families In Oklahoma During Pandemic

Blake Shelton announced that he was donating $150,000 to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma to help families during the coronavirus outbreak

“A lot of Oklahomans are going to bed hungry tonight,” the 43-year-old actor shared, according to the “Today” show in a piece out Wednesday of the “Give from Home Day” fundraiser.

“That’s not something that I can live with,” he added. “That’s why I’m going to be donating to the Regional Food Bank, the Oklahoma Food Bank. I hope you will join me and help from home.”(RELATED: Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Are One Step Closer To Getting Married)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow) on Apr 22, 2020 at 12:01pm PDT

The superstar country singer and his longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani recently participated in the “ACM Presents: Our Country” via video and treated those people self-isolated at home to their latest hit “Nobody But You.”

It was just the two of them with the “God’s Country” hitmaker playing a guitar. To say they sounded perfect would be a serious understatement. (RELATED: Blake Shelton Tweets About ‘Karma’ Following Reports His Ex Is Dating A Married Guy)

Check it out! (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) on Apr 6, 2020 at 10:37am PDT

Shelton joins a growing list of celebrities and performers who have stepped up during the coronavirus outbreak to help out which includes the likes of Milla Jovovich, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Camille Kostek, Kanye West and so many more.