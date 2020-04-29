Report: Harrison Ford Under Investigation By FAA After ‘Runway Incursion’ At California Airport

Harrison Ford is reportedly under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) after his plane improperly crossed the runway at an airport in southern California.

A representative for the 77-year-old actor told Fox News in a piece published Wednesday that Ford was involved in a “runway incursion” April 24 at the Hawthorne Airport. (RELATED: Watch The First Full Trailer For ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’)

Harrison Ford Improperly Crosses Runway, Air Traffic Control Pissed https://t.co/NzlXnwwAD0 — TMZ (@TMZ) April 29, 2020

“Mr. Ford crossed the airport’s only runway in his aircraft after he misheard a radio instruction from ATC,” the rep shared. “He immediately acknowledged the mistake and apologized to ATC for the error.” (RELATED: First Trailer For Star Wars Episode IX Released)

“The purpose of the flight was to maintain currency and proficiency in the aircraft,” the rep added, while explaining that no one was injured and there was “never any danger of a collision.”

According to an audio recording obtained by TMZ, the tower operator sounds upset with the “Star Wars” actor after he tells him to “hold short” on the runway due to “traffic” as Ford continued to operate the aircraft from the runway to the taxiway.

“Get across that runway now,” the operator exclaimed. “I told you to hold short! You need to listen up.”

“Excuse me, sir, I thought exactly the opposite,” the ” Blade Runner” star replied. “I’m terribly sorry.”

The outlet reported that another plane was reportedly 3,600 feet from Ford’s aircraft and that the incident is now under investigation.

As previously reported, the legendary actor in 2017 mistakenly landed his private Aviat Husky plane on the taxiway near another plane attempting to take off instead of on a runway he was cleared for.

An investigation by the FAA of the incident was later closed and he did not lose his pilot license.

“The FAA conducted a full investigation into the matter, including an interview with Mr. Ford, and determined that no administrative or enforcement action was warranted,” Ford’s attorney Stephen Hofer shared at the time. “Mr. Ford retains his pilot’s certificate without restriction.”