Trump Says Biden Should Pick Elizabeth Warren For Vice President

President Donald Trump suggested Monday that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden should tap former competitor Elizabeth Warren as his running mate ahead of the 2020 election.
The president told The New York Post that Warren was “responsible” for Biden’s win due to her refusal to drop out of the race and endorse Bernie Sanders. (RELATED: Joe Biden Says America Needs More ‘Economic Intercourse’)
“I think Elizabeth Warren is responsible for Joe Biden’s win because she didn’t drop out and [Democratic Vermont Sen.] Bernie [Sanders] would have won every single state on Super Tuesday,” Trump said. “I think he should pick Elizabeth Warren because Elizabeth Warren, more than any other person, including [Democratic South Carolina Rep.] Jim Clyburn and including anybody you can name, is responsible for the win of Joe Biden.”
Trump’s comments signal a rare agreement between the president and the Democratic Party’s base. A significant plurality of Democratic voters want to see Biden pick Warren as his running mate, according to a poll published Monday by CBS News. The poll found that 36% of Democratic voters prefer Warren as vice president, followed by 19% who prefer Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris.
Warren said Monday that she does not believe a recent sexual assault allegation levied against Biden by former Senate staffer Tara Reade. She said she found Biden’s denial “credible and convincing.” (RELATED: Joe Biden Has A Long History Of Opposing Due Process In Sexual Assault Cases)
Trump and Warren have repeatedly clashed in recent years. The president gave Warren the nickname of “Pocahontas,” a reference to the senator’s past claims of Native American ancestry.