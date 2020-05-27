US

100,000: Official Death Count For Coronavirus Hits New Mark

Senate Takes Up Coronavirus Relief Bill Passed By House

The number of recorded deaths from the coronavirus in the United States crossed 100,000 Wednesday, a new mark that was reached after the outbreak forced American society and the economy to a standstill for several months.

The number of new cases and deaths continues to rise, albeit at a slower rate than before, as governments and public health experts continue to ponder over how best to respond to the pandemic, according to NBC News. So far, the United States has reported more than 1.7 million cases, with nearly 370,000 people having recovered.

The first American death was reported February 6, and the virus initially spread in the states of Washington and California. Since then, the coronavirus has had a substantial effect all aspects of society.

SEATTLE, WA - FEBRUARY 29: Healthcare workers transport a patient on a stretcher into an ambulance at Life Care Center of Kirkland on February 29, 2020 in Kirkland, Washington. Dozens of staff and residents at Life Care Center of Kirkland are reportedly exhibiting coronavirus-like symptoms, with two confirmed cases of (COVID-19) associated with the nursing facility reported so far. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

Healthcare workers in Washington state transport a patient on a stretcher after the first cases of coronavirus were reported in the United States (David Ryder/Getty Images)

The number of unemployed Americans topped 23 million earlier this month as businesses were hit hard by shutdowns, and the US government has spent trillions of dollars on economic stimulus legislation in order to prepare for economic recovery. Schools and universities have been forced to alter academic schedules due to public safety guidelines, with classes being moved to online video platforms like Zoom, and sports leagues have had to redraw schedules for games and other sporting events. (RELATED: Washington DC To Begin Reopening Friday)

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 26: (L-R) U.S. President Donald Trump and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci arrive for a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic in the press briefing room of the White House on March 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. The U.S. House of Representatives is scheduled to vote Friday on the $2 trillion stimulus package to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci in the White House press briefing room (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top medical expert on the White House coronavirus task force, said Wednesday that he has a renewed confidence in the decision to reopen states, adding that he no longer views a second wave of the virus as inevitable. President Donald Trump has taken a strong position in favor of reopening the economy and easing restrictions. “We’re not going to close the country,” he said last Thursday during a trip to Michigan.

Trump ordered all flags on federal buildings to be flown at half-staff over Memorial Day weekend in memory of the Americans who have succumbed to the coronavirus.