100,000: Official Death Count For Coronavirus Hits New Mark

The number of recorded deaths from the coronavirus in the United States crossed 100,000 Wednesday, a new mark that was reached after the outbreak forced American society and the economy to a standstill for several months.

The number of new cases and deaths continues to rise, albeit at a slower rate than before, as governments and public health experts continue to ponder over how best to respond to the pandemic, according to NBC News. So far, the United States has reported more than 1.7 million cases, with nearly 370,000 people having recovered.

The first American death was reported February 6, and the virus initially spread in the states of Washington and California. Since then, the coronavirus has had a substantial effect all aspects of society.

The number of unemployed Americans topped 23 million earlier this month as businesses were hit hard by shutdowns, and the US government has spent trillions of dollars on economic stimulus legislation in order to prepare for economic recovery. Schools and universities have been forced to alter academic schedules due to public safety guidelines, with classes being moved to online video platforms like Zoom, and sports leagues have had to redraw schedules for games and other sporting events. (RELATED: Washington DC To Begin Reopening Friday)

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top medical expert on the White House coronavirus task force, said Wednesday that he has a renewed confidence in the decision to reopen states, adding that he no longer views a second wave of the virus as inevitable. President Donald Trump has taken a strong position in favor of reopening the economy and easing restrictions. “We’re not going to close the country,” he said last Thursday during a trip to Michigan.

Trump ordered all flags on federal buildings to be flown at half-staff over Memorial Day weekend in memory of the Americans who have succumbed to the coronavirus.