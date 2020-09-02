‘Who Would Want To Do This Job Anymore?’: Seattle Police Officers Guild President On Police Morale

Mike Solan, the president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about the defund the police movement, police morale and more.

The Seattle City Council voted August 10 to cut about $4 million from the Seattle Police Department’s budget, a decision followed by the resignation of Police Chief Carmen Best. Since then, Solan said he had noticed a dip in police morale.

“Who would want to do this job anymore,” Solan said, “if you’re a brand new, young person coming out and wanted to be a police officer. I think the level of scrutiny against policing in general, I think, is at a level where it’s very, very dangerous.”

He added, “I’m not sure if we’re going to find quality human beings anymore that are willing to put their lives on the line — not just physically, but mentally, as well.” (RELATED: ‘The Video Speaks For Itself’: Field Reporter Breaks Down Portland Assault Footage)

“Relative to Seattle, the morale is really low,” he added in reference to the resignation of Chief Best, which is today.

So grateful for the @SeattlePD sworn and civilian who lined 5th Ave today to say goodbye — on my last day with the Dept. Thank you for 28 wonderful years! pic.twitter.com/9gpekWG8rr — Chief Carmen Best (@carmenbest) September 2, 2020

Solan also discussed mob violence, the future of Seattle and more.

WATCH:

