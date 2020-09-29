‘The Patriot’ Star Jason Issacs Says People Who Wear Masks Improperly Should Be ‘Hanging In The Streets’

Jason Isaacs didn’t hold back his thoughts about people not wearing face masks and even suggested those who don’t should be in the “stocks or prison.”

“The thing about masks is, somehow I’m made less annoyed by the people who refuse to wear masks, who I think should be in the stocks or prison, than by the people who are wearing it with their nose sticking out,” the 57-year-old actor shared during his appearance on ITV’s British daytime chat show “Lorraine.” The comments were noted by Insider.com in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Report: NFL Coaches Warned To Wear Masks Properly During Games Or Face Discipline)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Isaacs (@therealjasonisaacs) on Oct 19, 2019 at 6:08am PDT

“We all know that you transmit and receive it more through your nose,” he added. “And what about the people who I’m talking to who pull it [masks] down to have a chat and put it back up again?” (RELATED: Students In LA County Will Have To Wear Face Masks At All Times Under New Plan For Reopening)

“The Patriot” star continued, “They should be hanging in the streets.”

The actor, also known for his work in the “Harry Potter” franchise later talked about how he has found it “very hard” to “keep” his “spirits up” during the coronavirus lockdown. And one thing he said that he has found helps is “to help people.”