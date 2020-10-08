Benedict Cumberbatch To Reprise ‘Doctor Strange’ Role In ‘Spider-Man 3’

Marvel fans got the news Thursday that Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role as Doctor Strange in the highly-anticipated “Spider-Man 3.”

The supernatural hero will appear in a mentor role for “Spider-Man,” played by Tom Holland, a role that previously was the role of Tony Stark/Iron Man played by Robert Downey Jr. in “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” per the Hollywood Reporter. (RELATED: Watch The Latest Electric Trailer For ‘Captain Marvel’)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hollywood Reporter (@hollywoodreporter) on Oct 8, 2020 at 12:03pm PDT

A similar mentor role was the part of Nick Fury’s character played by Samuel L. Jackson in “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” (RELATED: One Movie Is Expected To Obliterate The Box Office. The Numbers Are Huge)

The majority of the latest “Spider-Man” cast is set to return, including Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Tony Revolori and Jacob Batalon.

Director Jon Watts is on board for the third installment after being the filmmaker behind the Marvel hits “Homecoming” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

Cumberbatch will reportedly begin shooting soon in London for the “Doctor Strange” sequel “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.” But exactly when is unclear at this time. (RELATED: ‘Captain Marvel’ Cracks $1 Billion Worldwide At Box Office)

According to the report:

Spider-Man 3 is due to begin shooting in Atlanta later in October while Multiverse of Madness is also expected to begin shooting this month, although in London. It is unclear when and where Cumberbatch will shoot his scenes.

The date currently set for “Spider-Man 3” is listed as Dec. 17, 2021 though during the pandemic release dates have been subject to change.