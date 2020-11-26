Sen. Tim Scott Says Dems Will ‘Transform America’ Into ‘Socialist Utopia’ If GOP Loses In Georgia

Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott said he believes America will turn into a different country if the GOP loses their two Senate runoff races in Georgia, saying the wins would “save the nation.”

Scott was asked about the two races in an appearance on Fox News Wednesday night. In one race, Republican Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler is running against Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock. In the other, Republican Georgia Sen. David Perdue faces a rematch against his own Democratic challenger, Jon Ossoff.

Scott said if Republicans do not win these seats and keep a majority of the Senate the U.S. would like like a “socialist utopia.”

“(These are) the most consequential two Senate seats in all of America and all time,” Scott said in the interview, Fox News reported. “We save the nation and continue to move in the right direction by having those two seats won by two Republicans on January the 5th, and we’ll spend a lot of time trying to make that happen.”

“It means the ability to add more justices to the Supreme Court,” Scott continued. “We’ve had nine justices for the last 150 years. They want to stack the courts so that they can continue to transform America into a socialist utopia. It just can’t happen.”

Scott also mentioned how divided Republicans and Democrats are. (RELATED: Sen. John Kennedy Lists Who Will Be Negatively Impacted If Democrats Win Georgia Senate Races)

“The two sides cannot be further apart,” Scott said. “One side wants a $4 trillion dollar tax increase, and the way you (Democrats) get that? Win two seats in Georgia.” (RELATED: Sen. Perdue Says He Wants To Buy Ocasio-Cortez A Ticket To Campaign For His Democrat Opponent)

It is likely that a number of Senators or well-known politicians on both sides will help campaign in the state and donate money from their own campaigns to help the two candidates win their runoff races in January, as they are expected to be the most expensive Senate races in history.