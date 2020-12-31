Here Are The Most Annoying People Of 2020

2020 has been a special year and it has turned the worst people into more annoying versions of themselves.

This post is dedicated to the most annoying people of this sh*t year.

Coming in the number one spot is Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, for many reasons. The first annoying thing she did this year that comes to mind is when she showed off her kitchen on “The Late Late Show” while many Americans lined up for hours at food banks across the country. (RELATED: Nancy Pelosi Shows Off Her Kitchen During ‘Late Late Show’ Appearance While Americans Form Food Lines)

I hope that ice cream was tasty.

We also can’t forget the whole hair salon debacle. Pelosi was criticized in September for attending an appointment at a hair salon in San Francisco even though businesses were shut down at the time due to coronavirus. Pelosi claimed the hair salon purposefully set her up and that she would take responsibility for falling for the set up.

“I take responsibility for trusting the word of the neighborhood salon that I’ve been to over the years many times, and that when they said were able to accommodate people one person at a time, and that we can set up that time, I trusted that,” Pelosi said, as previously reported. “As it turns out, it was a setup, so I take responsibility for falling for a setup.”

Next, we have the infamous Cuomo brothers. The only thing they are guilty of is spending the entire year being each other’s hype man as they continue to fail at different things in life. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo might have botched his state’s response to the coronavirus while CNN journalist Chris Cuomo cheered him on from the national television screen.

If we want to continue talking about why these brothers are annoying, they both seem a little full of themselves. In May, Andrew reminded everybody that he was single after he was named New York’s “most desirable man” in a poll. Recently, Chris was reportedly caught admiring his arm muscles in the mirrored walls of the elevator in his apartment building, according to a report published by Page Six. (RELATED: ‘I’m Eligible’: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Reminds Everyone He’s Single After Being Named ‘Most Desirable Man’)

If anyone really deserves to be on this list it is actor Robert DeNiro due solely to the fact that I don’t know another celebrity who is as obsessed with President Donald Trump as he is. Wait, maybe Alyssa Milano and Bette Midler, who are both on this list.

We get it. You three all really hate Trump. It makes total sense that you guys would hate Trump. It’s not news and it’s not special to hate Trump when you’re open about your political beliefs.

In November, DeNiro claimed that Trump allies should be “afraid” of what’s going to happen when Trump isn’t around.

“…they should be afraid of what’s going to happen later when he’s not around, and they’re going to try to crawl back, the ones that would have the gall to try to crawl back,” De Niro replied. “It’s going to be — it’s going to be interesting to see.”

Midler mocked Trump when he was diagnosed with coronavirus.

The sick #IdiotInChief just tweeted that “I never felt better in 20 years. Don’t be afraid of getting COVID!”

TELL THAT TO THE DEAD! Must be pumped up from steroids & getting medications no one else in the world can get. He shoulda said “#ImHighAsAKite”#Base, go get Covid! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) October 5, 2020

“#IdiotInChief just tweeted that ‘I never felt better in 20 years. Don’t be afraid of getting COVID!’ TELL THAT TO THE DEAD!” Midler wrote. “Must be pumped up from steroids & getting medications no one else in the world can get. He shoulda said #ImHighAsAKite.'” (RELATED: Celebrities React To Donald Trump Being Diagnosed With Coronavirus)

Milano is just annoying. I really don’t have anything else to say for her. I’m tired of reading her tweets.

Well, there was that time she got accused of blackface, but in reality she just made herself brown while impersonating Snooki from “Jersey Shore.”

Hey, assholes. The below picture is me parodying Jersey Shore and Snookie’s tan. Snookie’s tan (she is a sweetheart by the way) is worthy of parodying as is Trump’s “tan”. So go fuck yourselves with your smear campaign. Here is the link to full video: https://t.co/mu9zy7csCX pic.twitter.com/XuTVUN29R3 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 30, 2020

“Hey, a**holes,” Milano tweeted at the time. “The below picture is me parodying Jersey Shore and Snookie’s tan. Snookie’s tan (she is a sweetheart by the way) is worthy of parodying as is Trump’s ‘tan’. So go f*ck yourselves with your smear campaign.”

Speaking of people who are annoying on Twitter, Donald Trump has also made this list. Why does he tweet in the middle of the night? Does anyone know? He’s always screaming at everyone too. I know he’s angry about the election, but when does it end?

You can read about Trump’s tweets here.

He loves to use exclamation points.

Next up is Ellen DeGeneres. She didn’t really do anything, but the news cycle based off of reports of her being a “mean” person was unbearable. The worst part is that we didn’t learn anything about DeGeneres. Is she mean? Is she nice? We’ll never know. All we know is that her staff had a major shakeup after multiple producers exited the show.

Lastly, we have Alec and Hilaria Baldwin. Why? Because they gave us the worst possible news cycle to close out 2020. Is Hilaria a Spanish person? Nobody knows. She says yes, kind of. In fact, she has blamed literally every body for these “misconceptions” but herself. (RELATED: Hilaria Baldwin Says People Are Just ‘Confused’ About Her Fake Accent, Spanish Heritage)

Alec is listed here because he’s somehow been wrangled into covering up her craziness? He once told David Letterman that Hilaria was from Spain. So are we sure he knew that she was from Boston from the beginning?

Either way, this ending news cycle has been exhausting with the back and forth about Hilaria, or should I say Hillary?

I’m ready to move on and I hope these people are doing some self reflection before going into the new year.