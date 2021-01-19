Ivanka Announces Another $1.5 Billion For Farmers To Families Food Box Program Amid Pandemic

Ivanka Trump announced that another $1.5 billion in funding would be going to the Farmers to Families Food Box program amid the pandemic.

“Today, our Farmers to Families Food Box program will roll out Round 5 adding $1.5 Billion of new funding,” the first daughter captioned her post on Instagram, along with several pictures from various food distribution events throughout the year. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

“Created to [feed] hungry Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic, F2F has fed over 3.3 Billion nutritious, locally-sourced meals from America’s small farms to families in need,” she added.

“I am grateful to POTUS, the team at USDA and everyone involved in helping us stand up this impactful program,” the first daughter continued. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

In a tweet earlier this year, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said, “nearly 70 million boxes of produce have been delivered to support American farmers and families thanks to @SecretarySonny and @IvankaTrump!”

Today in NC, President @realDonaldTrump will visit Flavor First Growers and Packers in support of the Farmers to Families Food Box Program. Nearly 70 million boxes of produce have been delivered to support American farmers and families thanks to @SecretarySonny and @IvankaTrump! — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) August 24, 2020

Throughout the year, distribution of food was overseen across the country in places like Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C. and North Carolina.