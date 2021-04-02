Watch This Artist’s Terrified Reaction When A Shark Swims Underneath Him

A French artist shrieked when he realized a shark was swimming below him in the Maldives, according to a video from Jam Press shared by the New York Post Friday.

People yelled to Thibault Garcia, the 30-year-old artist, as the shark swam closer towards him, the video showed. Garcia kept wading in the water despite the yells and looking towards the shark’s direction. (RELATED: Surfer Attacked By Shark In Australia Manages To Swim To Shore, Walks 1000 Feet For Help)

Garcia shrieked when he realized the shark was swimming under him and went to get out of the water as the shark kept swimming, the video showed. Garcia was on vacation when the shark encounter occurred.

WATCH:

A shark was spotted swimming close to a boat in Ocean City, Maryland, according to a June 8, 2020 video. Someone in the video said the shark appeared to be a Great White.

The National Strategic Research Institute (NSRI) advised people in South Africa on June 23 to be careful because “of a high number of reported White Shark sightings and close encounters,” the organization tweeted. The NSRI warned people “along the Southern Cape coastline, in particular around the coastline of Plettenberg Bay and between Mossel Bay and Jeffreys Bay” in South Africa.



