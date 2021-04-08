President Biden Repeatedly Refers To The ATF As The ‘AFT’

President Joe Biden repeatedly referred to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) as “the AFT” on Thursday.

“Today, I’m proud to nominate David Chipman to serve as the director of the AFT,” Biden said during an announcement on new gun control measures at the White House. “David knows the AFT well, he served there for 25 years and Vice President Harris and I believe he’s the right person at this moment for this important agency.”

Biden said Thursday he is enacting a series of executive actions in order to decrease gun violence across the country. The orders include a revamping of the policy over self-assembled firearms, or what are known as ghost guns. (RELATED: Biden’s Nominee To Lead ATF Pushed Dubious Claim About Waco Siege To Call For Blanket Ban On Assault Rifles)

Biden contended that Thursday’s orders aren’t breaking the 2nd Amendment and urged Congress to take further action in addition to his proposed executive actions. The president described the current state of gun laws in the U.S as an “international embarrassment.”

The president said the executive actions alone aren’t sufficient and asked Congress to approve a set of gun control bills, including prohibiting assault weapons, permitting lawsuits against gun manufacturers over crimes carried out by their products, mandating background checks over weapons bought at gun shows and the re-authorization of Biden’s Violence Against Women Act.

Activists have increased their pressure on the administration following several shootings that have recently taken place across the country, including one in Boulder, Colorado and another in Atlanta, Georgia.

