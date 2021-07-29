Welcome to the final episode of the week of “The David Hookstead Show.”

On today’s episode, we’re talking about Simone Biles potentially saving Team USA, Ryan Tannehill’s comments about the vaccine essentially being forced on him, Aaron Rodgers rips Green Bay’s leadership in his first press conference back, the Big 12 is going to war with ESPN, Dabo Swinney doesn’t know where expansion will end, the NCAA won’t give Reggie Bush his Heisman back, college football is a month away and Kelly Clarkson has to pay her ex-husband a ton of money.

TOPICS:

Thanks for tuning in for another week of “The David Hookstead Show” and make sure to check Monday for an all-new episode. I’ll see you then and have a great weekend!