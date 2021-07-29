Welcome to the final episode of the week of “The David Hookstead Show.”
On today’s episode, we’re talking about Simone Biles potentially saving Team USA, Ryan Tannehill’s comments about the vaccine essentially being forced on him, Aaron Rodgers rips Green Bay’s leadership in his first press conference back, the Big 12 is going to war with ESPN, Dabo Swinney doesn’t know where expansion will end, the NCAA won’t give Reggie Bush his Heisman back, college football is a month away and Kelly Clarkson has to pay her ex-husband a ton of money.
- Is Simone Biles Actually A Hero For Withdrawing? The Evidence Is Overwhelming
Star Quarterback Says NFL Protocols Pretty Much Forced Him To Get Vaccinated
Aaron Rodgers Goes Scorched Earth On The Packers In His First Press Conference Since Returning
The Big 12 Is Preparing For War With ESPN For One Major Reason. What Is The Truth?
Dabo Swinney Opens Up About Conference Expansion, And He Doesn’t Sound Very Happy
The NCAA Makes Despicable Decision On If Reggie Bush Will Get His Heisman Back
Kelly Clarkson Reportedly Ordered To Pay Her Ex-Husband A Shocking Amount Of Money
Thanks for tuning in for another week of “The David Hookstead Show” and make sure to check Monday for an all-new episode. I’ll see you then and have a great weekend!