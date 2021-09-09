Report: Superstar Actress Jennifer Lawrence Is Expecting Her First Child

Jennifer Lawrence definitely got everyone’s attention when reports surfaced that she and her husband, art gallery director Cooke Maroney, are reportedly expecting their first child together.

The 31-year-old actress‘ representative confirmed the exciting news to People magazine in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence: It Was My Choice To Wear That Dress Outside)

The “Hunger Games” star and Maroney first made headlines when rumors surfaced the two were dating in the summer of 2018. A year later, multiple outlets reported Lawrence and the art dealer were engaged after she was spotted rocking a huge diamond ring on that finger. (RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence Overcame Her Fear Of Nudity For ‘Red Sparrow’)

The superstar actress and her beau tied the knot a year later at an intimate ceremony at a luxury hotel in

Rhode Island surrounded by 150 guests, including A-list stars like Kris Jenner, Adele, Amy Schumer and Emma Stone, the outlet noted.

During the “Naked with Catt Sadler” podcast in 2019, the “Red Sparrow” star called her boyfriend “the greatest human being” she’d “ever met.”

“He really is, and he gets better,” she added before noting that Maroney was “the one” and she just knew it.

“It’s just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, he’s — you know,” Jennifer shared. “He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney.”

Congratulations!