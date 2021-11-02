CNN Analyst Slammed For Comparing ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Chants To Nazi, KKK Rhetoric

Former President Bill Clinton’s press secretary and current CNN analyst, Joe Lockhart, was slammed Monday when he made a tweet comparing the “Let’s Go Brandon” chant to coded language used by the KKK.

“You know who also had coded statements like Brandon? ISIS, the Klan, Nazi’s… beginning to get the point?” Lockhart said on Twitter.

Lockhart was blasted for his statement and he later deleted it.

I hope a family member is checking in on you. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 2, 2021

you know who else drank water — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) November 2, 2021

Are those words??? You know who ELSE said words???? — Billy Gribbin (@BillyGribbin) November 2, 2021

The Nazi’s what? — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) November 2, 2021

“Let’s Go Brandon” chants have taken over football stadiums, baseball fields and reportedly even a flight. (RELATED: Twitter Mob Freaks Out Over Pilot Who Said ‘Let’s Go, Brandon,’ Compares Him To ISIS)

The chant became an overnight sensation when NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast tried to cover up the crowd chanting “F**k Joe Biden” at a NASCAR event in Alabama by suggesting that the crowd was cheering on NASCAR driver Brandon Brown.

The Daily Caller’s David Hookstead asked Donald Trump Jr. in September if he thought the “F**k Joe Biden” chants would continue, and he said they weren’t likely to slow down anytime soon.

Biden’s approval continues to tank as “Let’s Go Brandon” use continues to increase.