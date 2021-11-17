Democrat Compares ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Chant To Burning An American Flag

Tennessee Democratic Rep. Gloria Johnson compared “Let’s Go Brandon” chants aimed at President Joe Biden to “burning an American flag” in a recent tweet.

Johnson’s comments were made in response to a tweet from “The Tennessee Holler.”

“’Let’s Go Brandon!’ is like chanting ‘overrated!’ at a team even after they kicked you’re ass,’” The Tennessee Holler wrote.

“Let’s Go Brandon!” is like chanting “overrated!” at a team even after they kicked your ass. — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) November 15, 2021

Johnson re-tweeted this statement to her feed, adding, “As a friend said, I think it should be equated with burning the flag, in essence, that’s what they’re doing.”

As a friend said, I think it should be equated with burning the flag, in essence, that’s what they are doing. https://t.co/0WrJzFSkwv — Rep. Gloria Johnson (@VoteGloriaJ) November 15, 2021

Johnson later followed up with another tweet that said, “Reading is fundamental. It’s not a legal take, it’s a person’s opinion. And as a few were smart enough to understand-both are protected speech.” Johnson’s second statement appears to be directed at users who responded to her flag-burning comments.

Reading is fundamental. It’s not a legal take, it’s a person’s opinion. And as a few were smart enough to understand-both are protected speech. — Rep. Gloria Johnson (@VoteGloriaJ) November 17, 2021

The phrase, “Let’s Go Brandon” has become a trend across the U.S. and is often chanted at sporting and other events. The chant is the less profane version of “F**k Joe Biden” and caught on after a NASCAR race in which NBC reporter, Kelli Stavast appeared to believe fans were cheering for driver, Brandon Brown.

Rappers have written songs about it, and a Republican representative even wore a dress with the phrase written on it. (RELATED: Massive ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Banner Flies Over The Georgia/Missouri Game)

Jen Psaki dismissed a question about the chants during a Nov. 12 press conference.“I don’t think he spends much time focused on it or thinking about it,” Psaki said.