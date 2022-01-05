The New York Giants Release Infamous Draft Bust Isaiah Wilson

Infamous NFL draft bust Isaiah Wilson’s career has taken another tough hit.

According to Jordan Raanan, the former first round pick was cut loose Tuesday after he would fall "asleep in meetings with regularity."

Yes, the former Titans pick would apparently fall asleep during meetings and he’s now out of a job.

And … Isaiah Wilson released from the practice squad. Rob Sale’s “no comment” and then “be dependable” last week on Wilson foreshadowed this. The Giants took a crack at the troubled former first-round pick, but I heard he was falling asleep in meetings with regularity. No good — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 4, 2022

For those of you keeping count at home, this is now the third team the offensive lineman has managed to burn bridges with since he was drafted 29th overall in 2020.

The Titans got rid of him after investing millions of dollars in him as a first round pick, he then had a disastrous cup of coffee with the Dolphins before being picked up by the Giants for the team’s practice squad and he’s now out the door in New York.

Let’s check in on Miami Dolphins OL Isaiah Wilson… pic.twitter.com/XCqjaWUosZ — Austin Stanley (@AustinStanley81) March 19, 2021

When people talk about the worst busts of all time, you have to include Wilson. He’s barely seen the field at all, and wherever he’s been, things haven’t ended well.

He might not have had the expectations of a first overall pick, but he was still a first rounder who bombed.

We have waived T Isaiah Wilson. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) March 20, 2021

He had more than enough talent to play in the NFL, but apparently, he just can’t get out of his own way. You hate to see it.