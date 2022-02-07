‘We Stand With You’: Rumble CEO Offers Joe Rogan $100 Million For His Episodes

Rumble offered podcast host Joe Rogan $100 million Monday to leave Spotify as the comedian faces heat from critics over allegedly spreading “misinformation” and recently surfaced comments.

In a letter addressed to Rogan, Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski said the company stands with Rogan. “We stand with you, your guests, and your legion of fans in desire for real conversation,” the letter reads. “So we’d like to offer you 100 million reasons to make the world a better place.”

Hey @joerogan, we are ready to fight alongside you. See the note from our CEO @chrispavlovski… pic.twitter.com/G7ahfNNjtP — Rumble (@rumblevideo) February 7, 2022

“How about you bring all your shows to Rumble, both old and new, with no censorship, for 100 million bucks over four years?” the letter continues. “This is our chance to save the world. And yes, this is totally legit.” (RELATED: Jon Stewart Calls ‘Overreaction’ To Joe Rogan A ‘Mistake’)

Rogan has come under fire from left-leaning individuals who demanded his podcast be removed from Spotify for allegedly promoting misinformation. Rogan has had several individuals on his podcast to discuss the coronavirus and vaccine, ranging from CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta to more recently vaccine skeptic Dr. Robert Malone.

An open letter sent to Spotify and signed by 270 medical professionals demanded the streaming service crackdown on alleged “misinformation.”

More recently, a video went viral showing a complication of Rogan using the n-word on his podcast. Rogan was repeating quotes or telling stories and has since addressed the video, apologizing for using the word.

Spotify has since deleted more than 70 episodes of Rogan’s podcast, with all of the episodes having first aired several years ago, according to The Hill.