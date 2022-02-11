Kylie Jenner Drops The Name Of Her And Travis Scott’s Second Child

Kylie Jenner lit up social media Friday when she finally dropped the name of her and rapper Travis Scott’s second child.

The 24-year-old reality star’s announcement didn’t come in a post on Twitter or one on Instagram, but rather as a quick one line on her Instagram Story. The message read simply, “Wolf Webster.” The post was noted by E! News. (RELATED: REPORT: Kylie Jenner Accused Of Inflating Net Worth, No Longer Labeled A Billionaire By Forbes)

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star shared the life-changing news Feb. 6 that she had finally given birth to her and Scott’s second child, a little boy.

She didn’t explain a whole lot in her post on Instagram that showed a sweet black-and-white photo of a little hand holding an even smaller little hand. She captioned the post with a blue heart emoji and the date of their little one’s arrival, “2/2/22.”

Her mom Kris Jenner also shared the sweet photo on social media and gave a bit more information as she confirmed the two had a little boy, thus why Kylie used a blue heart emoji.

“My beautiful grandson!!” Jenner captioned the post. “God is so good. #repost @kyliejenner 2/2/22.” (RELATED: Kylie Jenner: Pregnancy ‘Completely Changed’ My Body)

Jenner first shared she and Scott were expecting again back in September shortly after rumors surfaced the beauty mogul was pregnant with her second child.

She confirmed the rumors with a video on Instagram, showing she had taken a pregnancy test, and it indeed was positive. It also included several shots of her sporting a baby bump and one part going to the doctor’s office for an ultrasound check-up.

Jenner and Scott started dating in April 2017. She kept her first pregnancy under wraps until she had given birth to her daughter, Stormi.