Reporter Presses Elizabeth Warren On Left-Wing Group Offering Bounties For SCOTUS Justices’ Locations

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren refused to say if a pro-organization offering a bounty to track down Supreme Court justices is “too far” Thursday.

Shut DC Down, a left-leaning activist organization, vowed to Venmo anyone $50 for a “confirmed sighting” of one of the six conservative Supreme Court justices who rule to overturn Roe v. Wade and $200 if they were still at the sighting location 30 minutes later in a July 8 tweet.

DC Service Industry Workers… If you see Kavanaugh, Alito, Thomas, Gorsuch, Coney Barrett or Roberts DM us with the details! We’ll venmo you $50 for a confirmed sighting and $200 if they’re still there 30 mins after your message. https://t.co/xXWZ5JZiE7 — ShutDownDC (@ShutDown_DC) July 8, 2022

Fox Business reporter Hillary Vaughn asked the Massachusetts senator if offering money to track down the justices’ location goes “too far” in front of Capitol Hill.

“Senator, an activist group is offering to pay people if they send in the locations of justices. Do you think that this has gone too far at this point?” During the questioning, Warren entered the passenger seat of a vehicle and quickly shut the door behind her.

Pro-abortion activists have protested in front of the justices’ homes since Politico leaked a draft of the Court’s majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson v. Women’s Health Organization in May. The activist group, Ruth Sent Us, published the addresses of the six conservative justices which led to several activists demonstrating at those locations.

Protesters gathered outside of Morton’s steakhouse in Washington, D.C., where Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh was dining on July 6, forcing him to escape through the rear of the building. Shut Down DC condemned the restaurant for allowing the justice to be served. (RELATED: Gov. Youngkin Requests Extra Local Police To Protect Supreme Court Justices’ Homes)

“[Morton’s] should be ashamed for welcoming a man who so clearly hates women,” ShutDownDC tweeted.

Authorities arrested and charged 26-year-old Nicholas Roske with attempted murder on June 8 after he was found on the street of Kavanaugh’s home with a firearm and burglary tools. Roske admitted to police that he intended to assassinate the justice and had been angered by the leaked draft opinion.

President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan Supreme Court Police Parity Act, sponsored by Republican Texas Sen. John Cornyn and Democratic Delaware Sen. Chris Coons, into law aiming to provide around-the-clock protection for the justices and their families amid the ongoing upheaval.

The White House has defended the protesters’ right to peacefully protest but has condemned violence and intimidation.

“We condemn intimidation, we condemn any violence and we’ve been very clear, it is a clear definition of what violence is and what intimidation is,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a Friday press briefing. “Peaceful protest, people should be allowed to be able to do that.”