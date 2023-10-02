‘Really Embarrassed To Ask’: Hunter Biden Begged Joe For Cash To Pay For Alimony, Other ‘Financial Issues,’ Texts Show

Hunter Biden repeatedly sought assistance from his father, President Joe Biden, to help him during a period of financial difficulties, newly released text messages show.

Hunter Biden asked his father in November and December 2018 to send him money for his alimony payments and additional “financial issues,” according to text messages between Hunter and Joe Biden released Wednesday by the House Ways and Means Committee. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Portrayed Chinese Business Associate As ‘Protégé’ Of Xi Jinping, IRS Memo Shows)

“See below. Can you (cyndi) provide Linda with the information requested,” Hunter Biden texted his Wells Fargo financial advisor Ed Prewitt on Nov. 1, 2018, according to a text message on page 20 of the IRS document containing Hunter Biden’s texts. “Linda” appears to refer to Linda Shapero, an accountant with the firm Global DEEZ, emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop archive indicate.

Hunter Biden referred his bank advisor to a text saying “Hunter, Mel has not been successful in reaching your father to get his verbal confirmation. I had talk to your father on Monday and I communicated to Mel that we would need to do a wire but Mel is the one who has access to wire the amount of money you’re looking for.”

Hunter Biden emailed Prewitt and Cindy Duncan, another Wells Fargo advisor, on Nov. 1 informing them that he expected to receive $100,000 from Joe Biden’s bank account, his abandoned laptop archive shows.

The Nov. 1 text message was related to his Owasco PC bank account, the document containing the text messages states. Owasco PC was the bank account listed by Hunter Biden in his email to the Wells Fargo advisors, the Daily Caller previously reported.

Hunter Biden used Owasco PC to receive payments from Ukrainian, Romanian and Chinese business associates, according to bank records released by the House Oversight Committee, emails on his abandoned laptop, his failed guilty plea and IRS whistleblower testimony. (RELATED: Here’s All The Evidence Connecting Joe Biden To Hunter Biden’s Foreign Business Dealings)

“Hi this is hunter Biden if you could give me a call to assist in wiring money to my account from my fathers it would be much appreciated,” Hunter Biden texted a woman named “Linda Acct” — likely Shapero — in his contacts, also on Nov. 1, 2018.

Hunter Biden asked his father for another short-term loan on Dec. 4, 2018, and Joe Biden apparently agreed to send him money, the text messages show.

“Hey dad I’ve been trying to resolve some immediate financial issues — alimony tuitions and my bill for this program but the cash I am counting on will not arrive until the end of the week. Is it possible to make me another short term loan in the same amount and I will send it back no later than 10 days. I’m really embarrassed to ask and I know it’s unfair of me to put you in that position right now,” Hunter Biden texted his father.

“Yes I’ve been trying to call you,” Joe Biden replied. “Just landed in DC call me …It’s not a problem but call me … Hunt tell me what you need.”

“Sorry dad I had my treatment in the afternoon and it made me sleep through the night.. I need to covergirls [sic] rents tuitions alimony health care their days to day costs recurring bills etc… which all work out to be around what you lent me last time., I will get paid half that in 5 days and make up th [sic] other half b [sic] before Christmas, but itvstill [sic] leaves me short on. This treatment plan which is cheap comparatively but Hallie now refuses to help even though she owes me a great deal more,” Hunter Biden wrote back.

“Ok how do you want to do this I can pay tuition directly and their housing and give you the rest,” Joe Biden replied. “Let me know when we can talk.”

“Yes thats fine if you can please direct Mel to make wire today of the remaining for me to be able to transfer to Kathleen et al including my treatment here. More than fine dad— obviously anything you can do is more than deserved and much appreciated. I love you and I am sorry. But I promise to pay it back,” Hunter Biden continued.

“I’m not concerned about paying back,” Joe Biden reassured him. “75 being wired today.”

“Hey sorry to bug you dad no wire has gone through,” Hunter Biden texted his father on Dec. 7, 2018. It’s unclear whether Joe Biden ended up sending his son the wire payments.

Shapero spoke with Hunter Biden’s assistant in Jan. 2019 about Joe Biden paying his son’s bills, an email on Hunter Biden’s laptop archive indicates. Global Deez did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

The email was first reported on by the New York Post in April 2022 along with a document showing all the bills Joe Biden would be paying for his son.

“Hello VP team. I spoke with Hunter today regarding his bills. It is my understanding that Hunt’s dad will cover these bills in the short-term as Hunter transitions in his career. I have a list of the current bills of which I am aware. I have attached the list below,” Hunter Biden’s assistant Katie Dodge wrote in an email to Shapero, Hunter Biden and Richard Ruffner, a former official in Joe Biden’s vice presidential office.

Hunter Biden’s bills included $37,000 in alimony for his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle and $157,033 of outstanding credit card balances, the Post reported. Hunter Biden was on the hook for more than $130,000 in legal fees to the law firm Faegre Baker Daniels, including $28,382 for “BHR Restructuring,” referring to a joint venture with multiple Chinese business associates.

Dodge emailed Shapero later in Jan. 2019 with an additional bill to be added to her list. Hunter Biden’s assistant also corresponded with Shapero in March 2019 about adding dental and vision to the list of bills, emails show. The bills Joe Biden agreed to pay added up to more than $800,000, the Post found. Hunter Biden’s lawyer did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

The House Ways and Means Committee released the text messages Wednesday as part of a trove of documents substantiating testimony from IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler. Another text message released by the committee shows Hunter Biden describing the Biden family “brand” as his family’s “only asset” in a message to his uncle James Biden. The White House dismissed the documents and claimed they do not show evidence of wrongdoing by Joe Biden.

“This evidence makes clear Hunter Biden’s business was selling the Biden ‘brand’ and that access to the White House was his family’s most valuable asset – despite official claims otherwise,” Republican Missouri Rep. Jason Smith, Chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, said in a Wednesday press release.

Shapley and Ziegler have accused the Department of Justice (DOJ) of giving Hunter Biden special treatment in the ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden’s taxes and firearm possession. Hunter Biden is suing the IRS for what his legal team argues are illegal disclosures by the IRS whistleblowers in their testimony and media interviews.

The House Oversight Committee found that Chinese business associates sent Hunter Biden two wires in summer 2019 with Joe Biden’s Delaware residence listed as the beneficiary address. Hunter Biden was paid $10,000 by Chinese business associate Wang Xin in July 2019 and $250,000 by Chinese business associate Jonathan Li in Aug. 2019, according to the Oversight Committee.

Both of the payments to Hunter Biden had Joe Biden’s Delaware residence listed as the beneficiary address, even though Hunter Biden was living with his new wife in California in summer 2019, his abortive guilty plea agreement states.

Jonathan Li got coffee with then-Vice President Joe Biden in Beijing and Li’s daughter received a college recommendation letter from Joe Biden, Hunter Biden’s former business associate Devon Archer testified to House Oversight in July.

The Oversight Committee sent subpoenas Thursday to Hunter Biden and his uncle James Biden for personal and business bank records following the first impeachment inquiry hearing into President Joe Biden.

The Biden family and its associates received more than $24 million from individuals and businesses in Ukraine, Russia, China, Romania and Kazakhstan, according to a House memo sent out prior to the hearing.

House Oversight released bank records in August from Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings, showing that the Biden family had brought in more than $20 million from its foreign business partners.

The White House said in June that Joe Biden was “not in business” with his son and downplayed the wire payments with Joe Biden’s residence listed as the beneficiary address. The Biden administration did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.