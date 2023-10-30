Hunter Biden’s Apparent Financial Benefactor Took On $250,000 Debt Owed To Chinese Business Partner, Oversight Finds

Hunter Biden’s apparent financial benefactor paid off $250,000 he owed to a Chinese business associate stemming from a loan payment with Joe Biden’s address as the beneficiary address, according to the House Oversight Committee.

Hunter Biden’s Chinese business partner Jonathan Li wired him a $250,000 loan in August 2019 and put Joe Biden’s Delaware residence as the beneficiary address, the Oversight Committee revealed in September. Kevin Morris acquired Hunter Biden’s stake in Chinese business venture Bohai Harvest RST and “assumed” Hunter Biden’s $250,000 loan debt, the Committee disclosed on Monday. Morris is a Hollywood attorney best known for his legal work for the co-creators of animated comedy show “South Park” and Broadway musical “The Book of Mormon.” (RELATED: Here’s All The Evidence Connecting Joe Biden To Hunter Biden’s Foreign Business Dealings)

“Well, now we know neither Hunter Biden nor any other Biden paid that loan back. Instead, Democrat donor and Hollywood lawyer Kevin Morris acquired Hunter Biden’s stake in Bohai Harvest RST (one of Hunter’s China deals) and assumed the debt for Hunter. It’s worth noting that Morris and Hunter first met at a Joe Biden campaign fundraiser in November 2019,” the Oversight Committee said Monday on Twitter. The debt transfer was first reported by Just the News.

Hunter Biden’s former business associate Devon Archer testified in July that Joe Biden had coffee with Li in Beijing and wrote a college recommendation letter for Li’s daughter. Joe Biden announced his 2020 presidential campaign prior to Li’s $250,000 payment. (RELATED: Second Biden-Appointed Prosecutor Confirms He Refused To Cooperate On Hunter Biden Case)

Morris was previously identified as the financial benefactor who paid roughly $2 million of Hunter Biden’s overdue taxes. The third party payment was confirmed by Hunter Biden’s failed guilty plea with the Department of Justice (DOJ) but Morris’ name was not disclosed. The guilty plea also confirms Hunter Biden was living in California at the time Joe Biden’s beneficiary address was listed on the payment.

Hunter Biden’s uncle and business partner James Biden thanked Morris “on behalf of the family” for assisting the younger Biden, according to an IRS memo released in September by the House Ways and Means Committee.

“James B thought that the money was significant enough that RHB asked his uncle to say something to Morris and thank him. James B didn’t recall a specific discussion only to say thank you ‘on behalf of the family,'” the document reads.

An internal memo created in May 2021 by IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley flagged potential “campaign finance criminal violations” that were apparently ignored by Delaware Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf, who played a significant role in the DOJ’s Hunter Biden investigation prior to Hunter Biden’s guilty plea collapsing in court.

Shapley testified to the Ways and Means Committee in May and described Morris’ first encounter with Hunter Biden at a campaign donor event. (RELATED: First House Impeachment Inquiry Hearing Lays Out Potential Next Steps Of Biden Investigation)

“And, then ultimately, in late 2019-2020, a Kevin Patrick Morris comes into the picture. And he was described as meeting Hunter Biden at a campaign finance event. And he paid off several different tranches of tax due and owing, to include Federal and D.C. tax due and owing,” Shapley testified.

Shapley and IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler have both accused Wolf of protecting Hunter Biden by stonewalling search warrants and tipping off Biden’s defense counsel.

Morris is reportedly helping Hunter Biden pay his mounting legal bills and encouraging him to pursue an aggressive legal strategy against his political opponents. His legal expenses are believed to be exceeding $1 million per month as Hunter Biden’s legal team deals with the ongoing DOJ investigation into his taxes and Congressional scrutiny from the Ways and Means, Oversight and Judiciary committees.

Hunter Biden is suing the IRS for alleged illegal disclosures by IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler. Biden is simultaneously suing computer repairman John Mac Isaac, former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and former Trump aide Garrett Ziegler for allegedly disseminating the contents of his abandoned laptop.

The Oversight Committee subpoenaed Hunter Biden’s personal and business bank records in September following the first impeachment inquiry hearing. The Biden family and its business associates brought in more than $24 million from Ukraine, Russia, China, Romania and Kazakhstan from 2014-19, according to a memo sent out before the hearing.

The $24 million figure was derived from suspicious activity reports sent by banks to the Treasury Department, House Oversight Chairman James Comer said at the hearing.

Hunter Biden was indicted in September on three federal gun charges connected to his October 2018 firearm purchase while he was allegedly addicted to crack cocaine. He pleaded not guilty to the gun charges at an Oct. 3 arraignment.