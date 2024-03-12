‘Politics Played No Part’: Robert Hur Fires Back At Adam Schiff Over Accusation Of Creating ‘Political Firestorm’

Former special counsel Robert Hur fired back Tuesday after Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California accused him of deliberately causing a “political firestorm” with his characterization of President Joe Biden’s mental state.

Hur’s report concluded that Biden “willfully retained and disclosed classified materials” after he was vice president. During questioning, Schiff attacked Hur for using “pejorative references” to Biden in his , including the description of the president as a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.” (RELATED: Disgraced FBI Official Says There Are ‘Nauseating Similarities’ Between Biden’s Classified Docs And Hillary’s Emails)

“Politics played no part whatsoever in my investigative steps,” Hur responded.

Hur testified before the House Judiciary Committee during a Tuesday hearing titled “Hearing on the Report of Special Counsel Robert Hur.”

WATCH:



“You understood, nevertheless, Mr. Hur. You cannot tell me you’re so naive as to think your words would not have created a political firestorm,” Schiff said. “You understood that, didn’t you, when you wrote those words, when you decided to include those words, when you decided to go beyond specific references to documents. You understood how they would be manipulated by my colleagues here on the GOP side of the aisle, by President Trump.”

“What I understood is the regulations that govern my conduct as special counsel,” Hur said.

The Department of Justice discovered classified documents during a search of President Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home in January 2023. Attorneys for President Biden previously discovered classified materials in an office Biden used at the Penn Biden Center and in the garage and other areas of Biden’s home in Wilmington.

Questions about Biden’s age and mental fitness have cropped up in recent months, with 56.9% of respondents to an Emerson College poll saying Biden’s age raises “serious doubts” about his ability to handle the presidency.

The transcript of Hur’s two-day interview with Biden revealed the president struggled to remember the day his son Beau died, when former President Donald Trump was elected and also thought the year was 2017.

Biden claimed Feb. 8 to have spoken with former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl about the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol, even though Kohl died in 2017, three days after he claimed to have spoken with former French President Francois Mitterrand, who passed away in 1996.

In September 2022, Biden asked for Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana, who was killed along with two staffers in an August 2022 motor vehicle accident, during a conference on hunger. Biden has suffered multiple falls during his term in office, including one at the Air Force Academy in June, falling down while on his bike in June 2022 and stumbling on the steps of Air Force One on multiple occasions.

