Melania Rocks Black Jeans And Jacket Combo In Stunning Clip From Wyoming Trip

US First Lady Melania Trump boards a plane at Andrews Air Force Base for a three state overnight trip March 4, 2019 in Maryland. - The First Lady travels to Oklahoma, Washington, and Nevada as part of her "Be Best" tour.

(Photo credit:BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter

Melania Trump definitely turned heads Thursday when she stepped out wearing black jeans and a vanilla puffer jacket combo during her trip to Jackson, Wyoming.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve jacket and pants number that she paired with a black turtleneck in a clip she posted on Instagram of her stunning trip to the western state. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She completed the great look with loose hair and black boots. FLOTUS captioned her great post, “A great first day in #WY. Met w/ Jackson District @boyscoutsofamerica at the elk antler arches in town square learning about their conservation efforts w/ Nat’l Elk Refuge.”  (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

WATCH:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on

“Explored Snake River w/ 4th graders seeing lots of natural beauty,” Melania added. “@nationalparkservice #EveryKidOutdoors #BeBest.”

A few pictures have surfaced on social media highlighting the first lady’s trip and it definitely looks like a great time was had by all.

FLOTUS’ fashion sense is always on point as has been documented before. Most recently, she got everyone’s attention when she showed up in at the New York Stock Exchange in a gorgeous sleeveless black dress and black heels for a #BeBest event.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on

