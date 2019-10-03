Melania Rocks Black Jeans And Jacket Combo In Stunning Clip From Wyoming Trip

Melania Trump definitely turned heads Thursday when she stepped out wearing black jeans and a vanilla puffer jacket combo during her trip to Jackson, Wyoming.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve jacket and pants number that she paired with a black turtleneck in a clip she posted on Instagram of her stunning trip to the western state. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She completed the great look with loose hair and black boots. FLOTUS captioned her great post, “A great first day in #WY. Met w/ Jackson District @boyscoutsofamerica at the elk antler arches in town square learning about their conservation efforts w/ Nat’l Elk Refuge.” (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

WATCH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Oct 3, 2019 at 6:06pm PDT

“Explored Snake River w/ 4th graders seeing lots of natural beauty,” Melania added. “@nationalparkservice #EveryKidOutdoors #BeBest.”

A few pictures have surfaced on social media highlighting the first lady’s trip and it definitely looks like a great time was had by all.

Melania Trump met with Boy Scouts and rafted down the Snake River to kick off a two-day trip to Wyoming to promote her youth initiative and U.S. national parks. https://t.co/cpMDqz6Fv7 — NBC Montana (@NBCMontana) October 3, 2019

Today in WY: @FLOTUS visited the iconic Elk Antler Arches of Jackson Town Square. She was met by Jackson District @boyscouts before taking a scenic river raft with 4th grade students on the stunning, Snake River. @NatlParkService #EveryKidOutdoors #BeBest https://t.co/DOwEh4oO49 — Roma Daravi (@RomaDaravi45) October 4, 2019

First Lady Melania Trump touched down in Jackson, Wyoming this morning to promote U.S. national parks and her youth initiative. Jilliana_Colina is covering the First Lady’s two-day visit and will have updates tonight and tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/8imYyO6JRU — Local News 8 (@localnews8) October 3, 2019

Several hundred people lined the sidewalks in Jackson to catch a glimpse of the first lady. Many cheered and some shouted, “We love you Melania!” https://t.co/2SCrNllXQG — Billings Gazette (@billingsgazette) October 3, 2019

FLOTUS’ fashion sense is always on point as has been documented before. Most recently, she got everyone’s attention when she showed up in at the New York Stock Exchange in a gorgeous sleeveless black dress and black heels for a #BeBest event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Sep 23, 2019 at 1:31pm PDT

