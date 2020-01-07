Pete Buttigieg: ‘Taking Out a Bad Guy Is Not Necessarily A Good Idea’

2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg suggested that taking out top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was not “necessarily a good idea.”
Buttigieg spoke at a Friday campaign event in New Hampshire where he told supporters that “taking out a bad guy is not necessarily a good idea.”
The Pentagon confirmed that Trump ordered a U.S. military airstrike that killed Soleimani, the leader of Iran’s elite Quds Force. The airstrike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who is the leader of Kata’ib Hezbollah, the group that attempted to storm the U.S. embassy in Baghdad on Dec. 31, 2019.
