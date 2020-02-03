Democratic Impeachment Manager Jason Crow Quotes Harry Potter On Senate Floor

Democratic Impeachment Manager Jason Crow used part of his closing arguments Monday to quote Harry Potter, using the fictional children’s book to argue for President Donald Trump’s removal from office.

Crow quoted Professor Albus Dumbledore, a prominent character in the series, to make his final case against the president. (RELATED: The Tide Is Turning Against Democrats On Impeachment)

“It’s in that spirit that hanging in my son’s room is a quote from Harry Potter,” Crow said on the floor of the U.S. Senate. “The quote is from Professor Dumbledore who said ‘it is our choices who show who we truly are, far more than our abilities.'”

WATCH:

Both the House Impeachment managers and the president’s lawyers are making their final case to the U.S. senate Monday, over whether or not to remove Trump from office. (RELATED: Impeachment Proceedings Usually Move Quickly, But Democrats Are Playing It Slow)

The final vote on the two articles of impeachment is scheduled for Wednesday, and Democrats are expected to fall well short of the two-thirds majority needed to remove the president from office.