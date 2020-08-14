Democratic strategist Ameshia Cross joined the Daily Caller’s senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc to break down why presumptive Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris was the perfect woman to join former Vice President Joe Biden as his running mate.
In particular, Cross examined where the two differ — specifically on health care — and explained how her presence will rally the more progressive wing of the party around him in November. (RELATED: Trump Floats False Kamala Harris Birther Theory After Being Given Every Opportunity To Refute It)
Cross also reacted to the attacks President Donald Trump and his campaign are lobbing at the Biden-Harris ticket and predicted what states Harris will hit hard in the coming weeks. She also said that Harris’ campaign trail energy and skills as a debater ought to put key battleground states like Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and even Texas in play for the Democratic party in November.
WATCH:
Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out on any future interviews and shows.
NOW CHECK OUT some more of The Daily Caller’s most recent videos:
EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Pierson’s Unfiltered Reaction To Biden’s Latest ‘African American’ Comments
What’s More Embarrassing: Fauci’s First Pitch Or GOP Coronavirus Stimulus? | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EP. 16
STIMULUS WAR: How The New Working Class Can Save Trump From COVID | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EP. 15
Can Banning Tik Tok Help Save Trump In November? | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EP. 14
Tucker 2024? COVID Pandemic Burns Down Both Parties | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EP. 13
Forget Trump Vs Biden — Can Barstool Beat The Stock Market? | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EP. 12
Follow The Neoliberal Money | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EPISODE 11
Systemic And Self-Inflicted Economic Pain Fueled George Floyd Protests | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EP. 10
Corporate Media, Perpetual Deficits And A Lost Generation | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EP. 9
Highway Jobber — 3 Ways To Revers Massive Coronavirus Unemployment | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EP. 8
Gold, Guns And Revolution | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EPISODE 7