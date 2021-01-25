House Officially Presents Article Of Impeachment To The Senate

House impeachment managers led by the House Clerk and the Acting House Sergeant at Arms walked the article of impeachment against former President Donald Trump to the Senate floor on Monday night.

The group of impeachment managers brought the article from the House side to the Senate side of the U.S. Capitol, presenting them to the Senate so they can begin their trial. Democratic Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy, who will preside over Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate instead of Supreme Court Justice John Roberts, accepted the article from the impeachment managers.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Friday that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi would have her impeachment managers deliver the article of impeachment against Trump to the Senate on Monday.

In a floor speech, Schumer said there will be a trial to impeach Trump and that Pelosi would be delivering the article of impeachment next week after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell proposed giving Trump until February to get ready for his impeachment trial in the Senate.

“I have spoken to Speaker Pelosi who informed me that the articles will be delivered to the Senate on Monday,” Schumer said.

Watch as the House Impeachment Managers, led by the House Clerk and the Acting House Sergeant at Arms, participate in a procession ceremony to deliver the article of impeachment against Donald Trump to the Senate. https://t.co/tjBAmFe44R — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 26, 2021

Senate President Pro Tempore Patrick Leahy then instructed the 9 House managers to proceed and be escorted to the well of the Senate to exhibit the article of the impeachment. pic.twitter.com/zKPKu0zADN — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) January 26, 2021

The House vote on Jan. 13 was 232-197 with 10 Republicans, including Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, and New York Rep. John Katko, voting to impeach Trump.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that Trump and his allies were responsible for provoking rioters to storm the Capitol and commit acts of vandalism which postponed the electoral college certification process. (RELATED: REPORT: McConnell Believes Trump Committed Impeachable Offenses)

Schumer made it clear that he will move forward with the impeachment of Trump in a Tuesday speech. He also called Trump the most “chaotic and divisive president that can ever be remembered.”

McConnell, who has not ruled out voting to convict Trump in a Senate vote, said Trump was directly responsible for provoking the rioters and went on to mention President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris’ inauguration. (RELATED: Pelosi Says Members Of Congress Who ‘Aided And Abetted’ Capitol Rioters Will Be Prosecuted)

“The last time the Senate convened, we had just reclaimed the Capitol from violent criminals who tried to stop Congress from doing our duty. This mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and other powerful people. And they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government which they did not like. But we pressed on,” McConnell said.

Schumer also announced Friday night that the impeachment trial for Trump will start the week of Feb. 8.

On Tuesday, Members are set to be sworn in for trial. On the week of Feb. 8, the arguments will start, Schumer announced.