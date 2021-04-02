There Are Anthony Fauci Pillows Now, And Gov. Whitmer Really Wants You To Know She Has One

Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer criticized Republicans’ election reform efforts in a viral video featuring a pillow with Dr. Anthony Fauci’s face on it.

“Well, this is what we’re seeing in I think what, 43 states across the country we have got Republican legislation that’s moving to make it harder for people to vote,” Whitmer said. “We just came through a historic free, fair, full election.”

Featured prominently on the left side of the video is a black pillow with a large image of Fauci on it. (RELATED: ‘Children Can Clearly Wind Up Getting Infected’: Dr. Fauci Says Children Should Continue Wearing Masks While Playing)

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: “It is unacceptable. If and when those bills get to my desk and they are aimed making it harder for people to vote, they will get vetoed.” pic.twitter.com/AOYpWzL6gz — The Hill (@thehill) April 1, 2021

There’s no way her face still feels pillows. https://t.co/4Lddx8H871 — Christopher Bedford (@CBedfordDC) April 2, 2021

“There was not fraud the way that this big lie perpetuated and fed into people’s anxieties and inspired the unthinkable on January 6 or the unthinkable for the rest of the world, we saw some of that here in Michigan earlier,” the governor added. “But the fact of the matter is this is a solution in search of a problem.”

“And it is unacceptable, and so if and when those bills get to my desk, ad they’re aimed at making it harder for people to vote, they will get vetoed.”

Whitmer seems to have joined the oddly large cult of Fauci fans.

Simon & Schuster, the same publisher who canceled plans to publish Republican Missouri Rep. Josh Hawley’s book following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, is releasing a children’s book about Fauci. CNN’s Chris Cuomo asked Fauci about social media users who nicknamed the coronavirus vaccine the “Fauci Ouchie.” Some people even created a new dating term called “Fauci-ing.”

Still, others have been critical of Fauci. Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said that the “only thing consistent about Dr. Fauci is his inconsistency,” and former President Donald Trump released a lengthy statement criticizing Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx.

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene recently introduced the “Fire Fauci Act” which proposes lowering the infectious disease expert’s salary to $0. And Republican Kentucky Rep. Rand Paul has blasted Fauci several times – on Tucker Carlson’s show, Paul said Fauci needs to “put up or shut up” and give evidence for why people need to wear masks after being vaccinated. The Kentucky Rep. called Fauci a “fearmonger,” said that Fauci is lying about masks “because he doesn’t believe we are smart enough to make decisions,” and told Fauci that he parades around in two masks “for show.”