EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Chip Roy To Introduce Legislation Making Cartels Terrorist Organizations

Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy will introduce legislation Thursday which would designate cartels as Foreign Terror Organizations (FTO) under federal law, the Daily Caller has learned.

Roy’s bill is titled the “Drug Cartel Terrorist Designation Act” and would designate the Reynosa/Los Metros faction of the Gulf Cartel and the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas as FTOs under federal law, as there continues to be a surge in illegal immigration at the southern border.

The bill would also require the State Department to send a report to Congress on other cartels that could be considered FTOs, and would give the State Department 30 days to designate them as FTOs.

“I’ve spent my time talking to people who actually know what’s happening at the border and I’ve been meeting with former DPS agents, people engage with and rooting out cartels and the violence and all they are telling me is that cartels are becoming increasingly violent. All of the data shows it all of the actions show it. We have people in America being shuttled around by cartel-paid American citizens to put them in human trafficking, sex trafficking,” Roy told the Daily Caller.

Roy explained there was a “situation where there was a woman in San Antonio who was stopped, she can’t read or write, she was being terrorized, being held for ransom by the cartel and they threatened her by showing our picture of her husband, who they had murdered. This is what cartels are doing. They’re doing it in our communities. It is reaching our suburban communities. It’s time for Texas to stand up. It’s time for America to stand up.”

“That’s why I’m introducing a bill to designate them as the terrorist organizations that they are,” Roy continued. (RELATED: ‘I Voted For A Fence’: Biden, Democrats In Congress Now Want To Pass Amnesty With Minimal Border Security)

READ THE BILL HERE:

DAILY CALLER OBTAINED EXCLU… by Henry Rodgers

Roy added that the cartels are “undermining our national security. They’re undermining Mexico’s national security. And they are a violent organization that is basically the equivalent of having al-Qaida and ISIS literally operating on our border and we should stop them.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans On Doctors Caucus Demand Answers From Fauci On Health Risks Related To Border Crisis)

The Biden administration and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas have refused to say there is a crisis at the border, despite a surge in illegal immigrants trying to enter the U.S.

Border agents encountered over 9,000 unaccompanied minors in February, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) acting commissioner Troy Miller announced in early March. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Montana Gov. Gianforte Signs Legislation To Ban Sanctuary Cities In The State)

Biden plans to send a package to Congress which would give around 11 million illegal immigrants who are in the country a pathway to citizenship. The plan would make it so illegal immigrants would become eligible for legal permanent residence after five years and give them U.S. citizenship after another three years.

A number of Texas Democrats are starting to speak out against Biden’s immigration policies as things continue to get worse on the border.